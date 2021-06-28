Jets' Chris Herndon Attends Tight End University in Nashville

Over the weekend, 49 tight ends from teams across the NFL gathered in Nashville, TN for a summit of sorts.

Organized by All-Pros George Kittle and Travis Kelce, as well as recently retired Greg Olsen, the program labeled Tight End University (TEU) invited members of the position to learn key tips from each other.

One of those 49 in attendance? That would be Jets starter Chris Herndon.

After a strong rookie season, hopes were high for the fourth-round pick, but injuries and mediocre play have left many wondering whether he will ever meet those previous expectations.

This season likely serves as the last chance for the Miami product to prove himself in a starting role, with his contract expiring at the end of the year. Herndon’s presence at TEU is a great sign for fans and Jets management alike. The 25-year-old is taking the initiative to capitalize on any opportunity to improve his game.

With the camp being led by some of the best tight ends of this generation in Kittle, Kelce, and Olsen, Herndon had a wealth of knowledge at his disposal in a low-pressure environment.

Mike LaFleur Weighs in on Jets' 'Talented' Tight End Room

The program provided an excellent opportunity for players whose position requires a diverse skill set to share their tricks in a digestible way.

"You have all of these guys that are so different but they play the same position," Kittle told ESPN. "We wanted to bring all of the guys together who are the best in the world at their position and learn from each other. It allows these guys to learn about every aspect of their game. If you can do all of the things that a tight end can do, there's not much a defense can do to stop you."

Gang Green is relying on Herndon to produce, and Joe Douglas and Co. can hope that TEU provided their young tight end with key tweaks that will lead to a breakout season.

With lots of weapons around him, Herndon should find more openings this campaign. He simply must capitalize on them to earn a new contract with New York, or any other franchise for that matter.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.