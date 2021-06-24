Mike LaFleur Weighs in on Jets' 'Talented' Tight End Room

There's no question the Jets have improved on offense this offseason.

Adding a new franchise quarterback, a top offensive lineman, wideout and running back in the NFL draft will do that for a team. Not to mention additions at wide receiver in free agency as well.

But what about the tight end position?

Although Mike LaFleur doesn't have the big names at that position that he did in San Francisco, the offensive coordinator believes New York's tight end room can do some damage in 2021.

"It's a cool group because there's a good mix of a little bit of youth, but also a lot of guys that played a lot of football," LaFleur told reporters last week. "You just know what you're going to get from them."

LaFleur mentioned several names from the roster when walking through the depth at the position. From Trevon Wesco to veterans Ryan Griffin and free-agent acquisition Tyler Kroft, the new member of Gang Green's coaching staff seemed pleased with those at his disposal.

Chris Herndon, the former fourth-round pick entering his fourth season with Gang Green, warranted more of a discussion from LaFleur.

"This is the first year in the system for him as well and he's, I believe, learned three systems in four years already," LaFleur explained. "He's a talented dude ... It'll be huge for him when he gets back and rehears the system, talk to him again, and gets in there with pads. And we're out there in those unscripted periods where he has chances to go out there and make those plays."

Herndon had a promising rookie season back in 2018, racking up 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Inconsistent play, a propensity for drops and a lost season in 2019 have kept the tight end from blossoming into what the organization believes he can be.

With Herndon and everyone else in the tight end room, LaFleur sounded confident that a full offseason with a new scheme can bring the best out of the unit on offense.

"I want to see guys break in the huddle, understand what they're doing, staying focused, being on their details," LaFleur said. "You're going to drop balls, that is what it is. And in this league, you drop too many, you're going to be out of it anyways. We don't really worry about that. They're gonna catch the ball when the time comes. But that's what's kind of stood out with that group is they're pros. And they've played on Sundays before, you can tell."

