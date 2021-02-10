Report: Jets to Target Juju Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller in Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner and the Jets have plenty of cap space to make some big signings.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is already eyeing a pair of talented wideouts as possible free-agent additions this offseason.

The Jets are "taking a look" at Juju Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller, both wide receivers that are expected to be "at the top of the [free-agent] market," per Fowler.

In fact, Fowler went as far as matching Smith-Schuster with the Jets as the wideout's best fit in free agency.

Over his first four seasons in the league, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster has shown he has the potential to be a franchise's No. 1 option at wide receiver for years to come. The 24-year-old had 831 receiving yards in 2020 on 97 catches, setting a career-high with nine touchdowns. Back in 2018, Smith-Schuster had 1,426 yards, averaging nearly triple digits per game.

"Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be looking for a yards-after-catch demon with toughness, explosion and blocking for his 49ers-based system (think: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk)," Fowler wrote. "Smith-Schuster would fit as a do-it-all option opposite Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder. He's not as fast as Samuel or Aiyuk but posted 409 yards after the catch last season, tops among free-agent receivers."

Fuller, 26, would be another great addition to New York's wide receiver room as well. Over five seasons with the Houston Texans, Fuller has slowly improved. Even in only 11 games this year, the former first-rounder had 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, both the most he's ever had in a single season.

Regardless of how New York moves forward at the quarterback position, adding a wide receiver is surely atop general manager Joe Douglas' offseason to-do list. After all, this franchise has had the worst offense in football for both the last two years and could certainly use some more weapons on that side of the ball.

Another option would be to add a wideout in this spring's draft. Alabama's DeVonta Smith and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase are projected to come off the board early in the first round.

Whether they're building around Sam Darnold, starting fresh with a rookie quarterback from the draft or wooing Deshaun Watson to come to town, adding any of these wideouts over the next few months would instantly help point this offense in the right direction.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.