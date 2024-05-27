New York Jets' Top 'Bounce Back' Candidate Isn't Who You Think It Is
The first New York Jets player that comes to mind when thinking of who needs a bounce back season is Aaron Rodgers, but is he the biggest question mark on the roster?
As Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker looked around the league for each team's 'bounce-back candidates,' he landed on safety Chuck Clark for New York.
Here's what locker had to say about Clark:
"Clark was fabulous the last time we saw him: his 88.8 overall grade in his final four games of 2022 ranked third among safeties. Maybe most impressive was that he posted an 87.7 tackling grade and an 87.6 coverage grade in that span. If the Jets get the same well-rounded version of Clark after a season away, their defense becomes that much scarier."
The 29-year-old has played six seasons in the NFL. During that time he has amassed 101 tackles, 32 passes defended and five interceptions. He's been consistently solid. The reason that he is a bounce back candidate, is simply that he didn't play last season after tearing his ACL during OTAs.
The Jets acquired him via trade back in March of 2023 in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. He has yet to suit up in action for New York but did sign a new contract this past offseason.
Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams were the starting safeties last season for the Jets and did a solid job of holding down the fort. Clark has played all around as a safety which will help them utilize he and Adams in different packages now that Whitehead is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Later in Clark's career in Baltimore, he had transitioned into more of a set strong safety designation. New York will need him to to be more of a free safety. Adams is better at being around the ball, but Clark is a better tackler. It'll be interesting to watch how the defense unfolds.