Aaron Rodgers Inexplicably Left Off List of Best Jets Players for 2024
The New York Jets have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. It has so many stars that their Hall of Fame-bound quarterback might not be one of the team's best players.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema went around the league and found each team's best three players and Aaron Rodgers was not present for New York.
The three Jets were Quinnen Williams at No. 1, Sauce Gardner at No. 2 and Garett Wilson at No. 3. Here is Sikkema's reasoning for going with Wilson instead of Rodgers:
"Garrett Wilson claims the third spot instead of Aaron Rodgers because Wilson’s talent level is incredibly high, even though his 73.5 receiving grade in 2023 was a big step down from his 85.9 figure as a rookie."
Gardner and Williams are locks for this list. They're both in the conversation for being the best at their positions in the entire league. While Wilson has been great, the nod should still go to the quarterback,
Despite being injured on the first series of last season, Rodgers has still won two MVP awards in the last four seasons. He's getting up there in age but has proven to still be able to play at a high level.
It's not the first time that PFF has shown some hesitance towards Rodgers. Just last week, the outlet had him listed as a 'Tier 3' quarterback and No. 8 overall in the league, stating his injury as a big reason,
There is an argument to be made that his age combined with coming off of a major injury should bring his expectations down from an MVP-level. He can not be an MVP and still be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Until it's proven that he can no longer perform at a high level, he should still be considered a great quarterback.