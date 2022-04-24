In this first-round mock draft, the Jets trade the 10th overall selection to the Saints, grabbing two first-round picks back.

In this mock draft, from former running back Maurice Jones-Drew (who now works as an analyst for NFL.com), the Jets find a trade partner in the first round, dealing the No. 10 pick to New Orleans.

The Saints use New York's second first-rounder to draft their quarterback of the future, sending a pair of selections back to the Jets in the deal.

Let's take a look at Jones-Drew's mock draft trade proposal with his analysis. After checking out who each team picks in their new spots in the first round, we'll break this down a little further.

First-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Via NFL.com) Former running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicts this trade between the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints in a 2022 NFL mock draft PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports 10. New Orleans Saints (from SEA through NYJ): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi A run on quarterbacks prompts the Saints to send their two first-round picks to the Jets to land Corral, a dual-threat QB with a big arm who will benefit from learning behind Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, two veterans on short-term deals. — Jones-Drew PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK 16. New York Jets (from IND through PHI and NO): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State After trading back, the Jets still get one of the premier wideouts here. Wilson is a special playmaker on the perimeter who will be a big boon to Zach Wilson's Year 2 development. PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports 19. New York Jets (from PHI through NO): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota Having already snagged a corner and wide receiver, the Jets get a raw pass-rushing prospect. Mafe is the type of edge rusher who'll flourish under Robert Saleh's tutelage.

If the Jets do end up trading back with the No. 10 overall pick, a deal like this would be a tremendous return. Not only does New York move back in the first and recoup draft capital, but they acquire two first-rounders from this year's class in the process.

That gives general manager Joe Douglas an opportunity to snag two talented prospects at two key positions, making this rebuilding roster better right away. Garrett Wilson is a receiver New York may take at 10 if they stick with that pick while Boye Mafe at 19 gives Gang Green a pass rusher for their defensive line.

Even if New York doesn't want to take either of those prospects, plenty of top-tier assets are still on the board in those two spots (not to mention both the Jets' second-rounders). In this scenario, wideouts Drake London, Chris Olave and more are still on the board. On defense, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Trent McDuffie and more are still up for grabs.

If you're curious, Jones-Drew had three edge rushers come off the board with the first three selections in his mock. Travon Walker went to the Jaguars, Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions and Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Texans. With the No. 4 pick, New York picked cornerback Ahmad Gardner.

