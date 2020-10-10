NFL Week 5 Television & Radio Guide: How to Watch the New York Jets Against the Arizona Cardinals

Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game in Week 5 is listed below.

The Jets will host the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. An 0-4 start to the year has the Jets seeking their first win of the season. The Cardinals are 2-2 on the year.

Game Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (no fans)

How to Watch: On FOX

Play-by-play with Kevin Kugler, analyst role is Chris Spielman and sideline reporter is Laura Okmin.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 81

XM - 226

Key Jets Injuries – Quarterback Sam Darnold OUT (shoulder); wide receiver Breshad Perriman DOUBTFUL (hamstring); Mekhi Becton DOUBTFUL (shoulder);

Last Week – Against the winless Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Jets held their first lead of the season but mistakes including a slew of penalties cost them in a 37-28 loss.

After impressive wins to start their season at 2-0, the Cardinals have come back to earth with a thud with losses this past weekend to the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers.

Quote of the Week – Jets head coach Adam Gase on cleaning up their issue with penalties and what he wants to see from his team this week:

“The biggest thing for me is, let’s play a cleaner game. For me, last week was a great indication of we beat ourselves. Denver made the plays, when we gave them the opportunity to make those plays by extending drives. That wasn’t what we could do against those guys. We couldn’t give them more chances than what they had. For us on offense, it’s finishing in the red zone. Executing, being in the right spots, getting the ball to the right guy, doing things the right way. And all the things that we’re practicing, let’s take it from the practice field to the game.”