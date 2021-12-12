Jets' Ty Johnson Owns Up to Costly Drops in Loss to Saints

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson took the blame for his three costly dropped passes in the first quarter of a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

When the Jets start slow on offense, the responsibility often falls on multiple shoulders, a result of uninspiring performances, missed assignments and regrettable decisions.

On Sunday, as New York fell behind with an awful first quarter on offense, it was easy to point fingers at one individual.

Coming out of the backfield (and hoping to make an impact with both Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman injured), Ty Johnson dropped three passes in the first quarter.

The Jets finished the first quarter with nine plays and three three-and-outs. Johnson dropped one pass in each of those three drives.

"They hit my hands and I dropped it. What else is there to say," Johnson told reporters after New York's 30-9 loss to the Saints. "I can make those catches and I believe in myself to make those catches. But I just didn't give eyes to the ball and look it all the way in."

Some of the tosses that Johnson couldn't handle were more catchable than others. One hit Johnson in his back shoulder as he cut across the field, an example of quarterback Zach Wilson's inaccuracy during Sunday's loss.

Johnson assured, however, that it was his fault those passes ended up on the turf, not Wilson's.

"I told Zach that was completely on me. If it touches my hands, I need to bring it in, it's as simple as that," Johnson said. "That's what I told him on the sidelines and what I told him in the locker room just now. Been catching all year out of the backfield, just couldn't look those first three ones in."

Asked about those three plays, and how much they disrupted New York's momentum early on, Wilson explained that drops are part of the game. It happens to everyone, even the best receivers.

"It shouldn't effect it at all and that's when I need to just move on, try to do my job, understand it's part of the game and keep throwing it well," Wilson said.

To Johnson's credit, the running back finished the game strongly.

Johnson ended up with four catches for 40 yards. Factor in 17 rushing yards on six carries and Johnson had one of his best performances in the last several weeks (statistically, at least). Plus, Johnson did create space for himself on those plays, getting open by cooking defenders, but failing to finish the job.

Head coach Robert Saleh took a positive spin on Johnson's rough first quarter as well. Tying in Denzel Mims, who nearly took the Jets out of field goal range before halftime with back-to-back penalties, Saleh said that one bad day won't define anybody's career.

Both Johnson and Mims have an opportunity to make up for those mistakes and play well next week, continuing to fill in on New York's injury-littered roster.

"It's not like we're kicking these guys out of the building," Saleh said. "They get the opportunity to dress up tomorrow, get back to work, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, go down to Miami, suit up and get ready to play a football game. They're getting more opportunities over the next four weeks and it's just a matter of keeping the main thing the main thing, finding ways to get better and make plays when you get your opportunity."

