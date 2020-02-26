The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft: Former Players, Scouts & Fans Pick The NFL Draft's Third Round

The final round of Day 2 of the mock draft is here, and with it, a multitude of selections for the expert panel.

The Jets hold two picks in the third round (No. 68 and No. 79). Most of the panel chose to go with at least one offensive lineman with one of the two picks. Cornerback, defensive end and running back were popular selections as well.

The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft: Former Players, Scouts & Fans Go Seven Rounds

Each day, a new round will be unveiled. The first two rounds are down and completed. Today is the third round with both picks on the docket.

The panel includes:

‘Fireman Ed’ – The ultimate Jets fan, the man who made famous the team’s iconic chant brings his passion to the war room. He wants to upgrade the offensive line in a major way.

Daniel Kelly - A former pro scout who spent four years with the Jets. Kelly (on Twitter @danielkellybook) has authored the book Whatever It Takes, the true story of a fan making it into the NFL.

Junior Aumavae – A former NFL nose tackle who spent the 2013 season with the Jets. He is the owner of Elite Athletic Trend and is also the NFLPA Vice President-Indianapolis Chapter.

‘DJ Chef’- Celebrity chef Marc Weiss is a regular on the Jets tailgate scene as well as the Food Network. He is the DJ and chef for the Marty Lyons and the Victor Green Foundations as well as the Jetman Tailgate in lot L2. He also is the host of Jets Army TV.

Jamal Westerman – Former NFL defensive end played four years with the New York Jets. A standout at Rutgers, he continues to be involved with the program including in a media capacity.

Bob Wischusen – The voice of the New York Jets on ESPN Radio, Wischusen is also known for his national work covering college basketball and college football.

Alecko Eskandarian – A lifelong Jets fan, Eskandarian is a former star forward in MLS who also played for the United States national team and the Olympic team. He currently works in the MLS league office.

Third Round Pick No. 68 & No. 79 –

‘Fireman Ed’ –

Current pick No. 68: Van Jefferson, WR (Florida)

Why this pick: “Welcome to the family! Dad’s the wide receiver coach with the Jets and the son replaces Robby Anderson.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Matt Hennessy, G/C (Temple)

Current pick No. 79: Khalid Kareem, DE (Notre Dame)

Why this pick: “Need to address edge. Fighting Irish prospect – let’s go!”

Daniel Kelly –

Current pick No. 68: Jordan Brooks, ILB (Texas Tech)

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Why this pick: “Great outside rush backers are gone by now. Intriguing tough inside guy with long arms who can get movement and can give the quarterback a headache. Good juice, can run and chase, has range. Athletic consistent tackler.”

Current pick No. 79: Colton McKivitz, RT (West Virginia)

Why this pick: “Get this guy and the Jets have their bookend tackle to help keep Sam Darnold's jersey cleaner for the next few years. Versatile, can play left in a pinch. Long armed guy, good physical strength and excellent feet.”

Junior Aumavae:

Current pick No. 68: Darrell Taylor, DE (Tennessee)

Why this pick: “Getting an elite edge rusher who could put pressure on opposing Quarterbacks and get the defense off the field will provide the Jets more opportunities on offense to score.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Current pick No. 79: Zack Moss, RB (Utah)

Why this pick: “Jets will need a running back that will fit the bill of a tough offensive line. Drafting a versatile power back will add more protection for their young qb and add depth to the running back position.”

‘DJ Chef’ -

Current pick No. 68: Shane Lemieux, G (Oregon)

Why this pick: “We need O-line help. I’m assuming we signed a couple proven vets by draft day with the cash we have so this young stud be able to come in make a difference and add depth to help protect Sam.”

Previous picks: A.J. Epensa, DE (Iowa); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Current pick No. 79: Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

Why this pick: “I like his scouting reports. A smart kid, makes smart plays. we desperately need smarter cornerbacks so I’m rolling the dice on this kid.”

Jamal Westerman –

Current pick No. 68: Tony Pride, Jr., CB (Notre Dame)

Why the pick: “Long corner that does a good job of not panicking when ball is in the air.”

Previous picks: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Curtis Weaver, DE/OLB (Boise State)

Current pick No. 79: Trey Adams, LT (Washington)

Why this pick: “2020 has to be about developing the offensive line and he’s a nasty player.”

Bob Wischusen –

Current pick No. 68: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

Why this pick: “He has his flaws, but he’s a rangy cornerback that’s made for man to man coverage.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Current pick No. 79: Saahdiq Charles, OT (LSU)

Why this pick: “Another SEC tackle this late sounds good to me. Not too many teams laid a hand on his quarterback, which led to that quarterback having a season that wasn’t too shabby.”

Alecko Eskandarian –

Current pick No. 68: Darrell Taylor, EDGE (Tennessee)

Previous picks: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Why this pick: “Injuries at linebacker killed us last season but with those guys back and healthy, a solid edge rusher would be fun to throw into the mix.”

Current pick No. 79: J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State)

Why this pick: “While I love Bilal Powell, we need some fresh legs in the backfield. This kid Dobbins seems to have a lot of potential and will be a compliment to Le’Veon Bell, as well an insurance policy in case Bell wants to go bowling again instead of playing.”