Denver Broncos Vic Fangio Explains Not Shaking Adam Gase's Hand After Thursday's Game

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio opened up about his decision not to shake hands with Adam Gase after Thursday night’s win over the New York Jets. Turns out, it had nothing to do with any hurt feelings or animosity towards the Jets head coach but everything to do with prudence.

Following the 37-28 win that gave the Broncos their first win of the season, Fangio motioned and literally pulled his team in the locker room after his players began to mix with the Jets. The game ended on a sour note, with the Jets racking up multiple personal fouls, all on rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, who took several big hits in the fourth quarter.

Several players on both teams began yelling and pointing at each other as they walked towards the middle of the field at the game’s conclusion. Fangio shrewdly got his Broncos in the locker room before anything turned physical between the two teams.

“Yeah both of us texted with each other after the game and we spoke today on the phone. Adam and I are friends, have been and will continue to be. I was just trying to avoid the situation there at the end of the game from escalating into something out in the middle of the field,” Fangio said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, by the time I decided to get everybody in I only had about 10 seconds to get it done and obviously couldn’t get everybody, but we did get a good bunch of our guys into our locker room quickly. I just didn’t want a situation to happen there that would be an embarrassment for the league and for the teams, so that’s what I was trying to avoid. I thought I was trying to do the prudent thing, actually I don’t think, I know I was. It had nothing to do with Adam. We’re in great shape, the both of us.”

Gase and Fangio spent time together in 2015 when they were coordinators with the Chicago Bears. Leading up to the game, Gase praised Fangio as a defensive genius and openly stated his respect for his former colleague.

The loss was a tough and sloppy one for the Jets, who are now 0-4 on the year. They were penalized 11 times for 118 yards.