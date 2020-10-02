SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Denver Broncos Vic Fangio Explains Not Shaking Adam Gase's Hand After Thursday's Game

Kristian Dyer

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio opened up about his decision not to shake hands with Adam Gase after Thursday night’s win over the New York Jets. Turns out, it had nothing to do with any hurt feelings or animosity towards the Jets head coach but everything to do with prudence.

Following the 37-28 win that gave the Broncos their first win of the season, Fangio motioned and literally pulled his team in the locker room after his players began to mix with the Jets. The game ended on a sour note, with the Jets racking up multiple personal fouls, all on rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, who took several big hits in the fourth quarter.

Several players on both teams began yelling and pointing at each other as they walked towards the middle of the field at the game’s conclusion. Fangio shrewdly got his Broncos in the locker room before anything turned physical between the two teams.

“Yeah both of us texted with each other after the game and we spoke today on the phone. Adam and I are friends, have been and will continue to be. I was just trying to avoid the situation there at the end of the game from escalating into something out in the middle of the field,” Fangio said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, by the time I decided to get everybody in I only had about 10 seconds to get it done and obviously couldn’t get everybody, but we did get a good bunch of our guys into our locker room quickly. I just didn’t want a situation to happen there that would be an embarrassment for the league and for the teams, so that’s what I was trying to avoid. I thought I was trying to do the prudent thing, actually I don’t think, I know I was. It had nothing to do with Adam. We’re in great shape, the both of us.”

Gase and Fangio spent time together in 2015 when they were coordinators with the Chicago Bears. Leading up to the game, Gase praised Fangio as a defensive genius and openly stated his respect for his former colleague.

The loss was a tough and sloppy one for the Jets, who are now 0-4 on the year. They were penalized 11 times for 118 yards.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam bites the big apple

Coachsting

The Jets can't move the ball early in games; it is a major problem

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-offense-struggling-to-put-up-points

Kristian Dyer

It wouldn't be an NFL season unless there was a fan protest --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-fans-protest-adam-gase-on-thursday

Kristian Dyer

Why are the jets so predictable?

chuck239

Terrible head coach, bad GM and Clueless Owner

jetmet

by

Jimx7272

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa