Report: Jets' Denzel Mims Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Denzel Mims' roller-coaster ride of a season just descended to a new low.

The second-year wide receiver has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network was first to report Mims being moved to the COVID-19 list. ESPN's Rich Cimini added shortly thereafter that the wideout had in fact tested positive.

Since Mims is vaccinated, there's still a chance that the wideout can return in time to play in Gang Green's Week 10 matchup with the Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Mims has been battling for playing time all season long after missing time this summer with an illness. Unable to compete for a job leading up to the regular season, Mims was relegated to the sidelines, sitting out for multiple games once the 2021 campaign began.

Even when Mims has been an activate player on Sunday, he's rarely been targeted. The 24-year-old has accumulated just seven catches for 129 receiving yards in six games played. He's dropped a couple passes as well.

Just last week, however, general manager Joe Douglas praised Mims for his tenacity and perseverance, working at his craft each day during a season filled to the brim with obstacles. That's part of the reason why New York held onto Mims at the trade deadline earlier this month, despite drawing interest from other teams.

Even if Mims is completely healthy and ready to go this week, odds are he will settle back into a limited role again. Mims started the last two games on offense in place of Corey Davis, who is expected to return from a hip injury on Sunday.

