Jets' GM Joe Douglas Praises Denzel Mims For Growth This Season

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was praised by general manager Joe Douglas for his growth and work ethic, fighting through a year full of adversity.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been through quite a few obstacles so far this season.

An offseason illness kept the second-year wideout off the practice field, relegating him to the sidelines early on thanks to a talented wide receiver room.

Like last year, Mims has flashed potential when he's secured playing time, but those snaps have been few and far between in 2021. That in mind, it's no surprise that Mims' name popped up in some trade rumors leading up to the deadline on Tuesday.

New York ended up holding on to everyone in their wide receiver room, though. Mims included.

Asked about Mims specifically, and his usage this year, Jets general manager Joe Douglas praised the 24-year-old for his work ethic and maturity during a season full of adversity.

"Obviously, Denzel struggled in OTAs with a little bit of a stomach sickness, and I think once he’s gotten back to training camp, I think all you’ve seen is growth," Douglas told reporters on Tuesday. "And that’s a credit to him and the work ethic that he’s put in. His ability to try and refine all of his techniques and grow, and grow as all-around, well-rounded wide receiver, he’s put in that time. Again, a little bit Mike [White], he’s done a lot it in the shadows where no one can really see, except for the people in this building. But you’re seeing that start to come to fruition. And he’s earned the right to get more playing time and he’s going to continue to earn the right because he’s handled himself like a real pro. I’m excited about him moving forward."

Even if Mims has earned more playing time, it seems like he's the odd man out—at least until another key contributor at wide receiver is injured. That was the case last week. Corey Davis was inactive with a hip injury and Mims played 59 offensive snaps (more than he had played through the first seven weeks of the season combined).

As much as New York moved the football through the air quite a bit during that game—with Mike White throwing for 405 yards—Mims only had two catches for 30 yards.

Nonetheless, Douglas isn't alone in his optimism regarding Mims' future and ceiling. Depending on how this roster shapes up after this season, perhaps the Baylor product will secure an expanded role, getting more opportunities to prove himself and stuff the stat sheet.

Until then, he'll continue working in the shadows, grinding to get better each and every day.

