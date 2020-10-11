A bland offense and an overmatched defense doomed the New York Jets in a 30-10 loss in Week 5 to the Arizona Cardinals. With the loss, the Jets drop to 0-5 in a season that, if it hasn’t already, is fast approaching crisis mode.

The victorious Cardinals, now 3-2, snapped a two-game losing streak in beating the hapless Jets.

The defensive struggles continued for the Jets, who were marred by several sloppy penalties as well as poor execution. And then when the Jets did a force a turnover - as they did when linebacker Avery Williamson intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray - the offense only managed a field goal despite tremendous field possession.

But for the most part, the Jets defense struggled to get off the field. The Cardinals churned out 496 yards of total offense and 28 first downs with five drives that ended with scoring plays.

The Cardinals got on the board first, an eight-play, 89-yard drive boosted by a 16-yard scramble from Murray and then a 29-yard touchdown run by Chase Edmonds. For Edmonds, who played his college football across the river from MetLife Stadium at Fordham, it was his first rushing touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals took a 17-3 lead into the locker room with a Murray 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter followed by a 47-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez right before halftime.

It was a complete performance from the Cardinals, who played the complimentary football that the Jets have been unable to do through their winless start to the year. The defense, while not perfect, bent but didn’t break, forcing the Jets into six punts.

On the flip side, the Jets defense managed to sack Murray just once, their lone quarterback hit of the afternoon.

It was a sparkling performance from Murray, who finished 27-of-37 for 380 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets have an 0-5 record for the third time in the franchise’s history.