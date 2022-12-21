Zach Wilson Has Chance to Prove He Belongs Against Trevor Lawrence on National Stage

Two years ago on Tuesday, the Jets won their first game of the 2020 season, ending a 13-game losing streak with a dramatic victory over the Rams.

That win (along with a victory over the Browns one week later) turned out to be the difference between the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars ended up picking first with their one win that season, grabbing Trevor Lawrence. New York was on the clock next, snagging Zach Wilson.

Those quarterbacks will face off this week on Thursday Night Football in a game with postseason implications as both clubs look to sneak into contention with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

While Lawrence has been ascending in his sophomore season, Wilson has scuffled, failing to take steps forward. Not only did Wilson miss the first three games of the season with a knee injury, struggling to produce when he was healthy, but he was benched a few months later as his numbers worsened.

As much as those two quarterbacks are linked together for the rest of their careers because of the NFL Draft, Wilson doesn't think this week's game is matchup between the two top picks. That might be the narrative, but quarterbacks are never on the field at the same time playing against one another.

"It’s the Jets versus the Jaguars," Wilson told reporters on Tuesday. "We’re just trying to go against those guys. It’s interesting because it’s almost like it’s two separate things when you’re sitting there watching the other quarterback, it’s not even the same kind of game. We’re going against their defense. It is separate, of course, but you’re always trying to go out there and get that win."

Still, keeping Wilson's inability to develop in his second season in mind, that narrative isn't going away.

Wilson was benched after throwing for 77 yards in a miserable performance against the Patriots back in Week 11. He showed signs of growth in his return on Sunday—unleashing a few special throws downfield, many from outside the pocket—but he also reverted to his toxic tendencies, throwing an ugly interception early in the second half.

"I think you guys saw the big plays that we had offensively, and I think those are always a plus that it’s hard to get in the NFL, but how consistent can we be with the first and second down, just playing manageable football and once you add those explosive plays, how good you can be as an offense," Wilson said, asked for his takeaways from Sunday's loss against the Lions.

If Wilson can play well this week, with the NFL world watching, then the landscape of his season can change. That would mean the 23-year-old stepped up in his biggest start of his career, out-dueling the quarterback that was picked ahead of him while showing he's worthy of the starting QB job in New York.

The alternative is, well, not great. It's already clear that Mike White is the better option with how he orchestrated this offense before a rib injury in Buffalo. He would be starting against Jacksonville if he was healthy. Another poor performance is more evidence that Wilson hasn't found it at this level (and may never do so). Unless the Jets are willing to demonstrate more unwavering patience, they could move on to a new signal-caller in 2023, a quarterback capable of leading this elite defense to a deep postseason run.

Speaking about the stakes, Wilson reiterated that he's finding the fun in football these days, focusing on each individual week and individual opportunity.

"I’m grateful as can be to be playing and playing here in New York," Wilson said. "Really just trying to go out there and do my best and support the guys around me and put us in the best position possible and let the rest take care of itself and be as present as possible."

He might not be in that position for too much longer if he doesn't finish this season on a high note.

