Zach Wilson's Historic Connection With Tom Brady Makes Jets-Buccaneers More Special

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has the same birthday as Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, a connection set to make history at MetLife Stadium in Week 17.

Zach Wilson and Tom Brady share the same birthday.

On Sunday, at MetLife Stadium, they'll make NFL history together.

Brady is exactly 22 years older than Wilson, the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in the last 72 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

"I’ve always thought that was just kind of cool, the same August birthday," Wilson told reporters this week. "I think he was born in 1977 and I was born [on August 3,] 1999, so 22 years later, which is crazy, right?

"To be playing the same game, I always thought it was interesting."

Brady was about to start his fourth year at the University of Michigan when he turned 22 and Wilson was born. Less than a year later, Brady was drafted into the NFL, so Wilson isn't exaggerating when he says he's been watching the quarterback play football for his entire life.

"He’s proven to himself that he’s able to take care of himself well enough to play well into his 40s and he’s doing an amazing job of doing it," Wilson said of Brady. "It’s really cool to see. It makes guys like me try and go as long as I can, as well."

With all those years watching Brady in a Patriots uniform, breaking records and winning titles, Wilson is pretty familiar with the legend's game. In fact, the rookie still watches Brady's film to this day, especially when New York prepares to play against a team that Brady has already faced earlier in the year.

"He’s a great example to learn from as far as just fundamentals and always having your feet in the ground and ready to throw," Wilson explained. "He works the pocket almost better than anyone I’ve ever seen."

Asked what part of Brady's game Wilson would take and inject into his own, the BYU product had quite a few physical attributes to choose from. Instead, Wilson chose Brady's work ethic, an integral component in his ability to win and continue to get better as time has gone by.

"He has an amazing work ethic and I think it’s just probably the way he approaches the game," he said. "He does it the right way, he makes sure that he’s studying the way he should, and I think he just has a relentless mindset to be the best. I think that’s what he’s competing for right now is just how long can he keep going and doing it at the highest level, it’s really cool to see."

As much as Sunday will be a game that Wilson tells his kids about some day—facing off with the GOAT for the first time—the rookie made it clear that he's not going to be paying attention to Brady's performance. Sure, Wilson will go back and watch the film after the fact, trying to absorb more greatness from the way Brady approaches each snap, but on the sideline, he'll be working to prepare for his next drive, analyzing Tampa Bay's defense while conversing with his teammates and coaches.

Besides, it's not like Wilson is literally playing against Brady. Odds are he won't have a chance to interact with the signal-caller until after the final whistle.

Similar to what Wilson said while preparing for last week's contest, playing in a game against fellow top draft pick Trevor Lawrence, the rookie could care less about the narrative surrounding the matchup between the starting quarterbacks.

"That’s the last thing I would think about," he said. "It’s our offense against their defense and I almost feel like the game is almost split. It’s not like I can do anything about how our defense does. So, I just need to control what I can control and I’m 100 percent worried about the defense that we’re getting from them.

"Of course it would be awesome to say that we beat the Bucs and to be able to play against Tom Brady, to beat those guys. Of course, that’s the goal, but it’s definitely not me against him."

