Robert Saleh: Richard Sherman Is First-Ballot Hall of Famer

Saleh and Sherman spent time together in Seattle and San Francisco. They'll be on opposite sidelines on Sunday when the Jets host the Buccaneers.

After building a close bond together in San Francisco, both Robert Saleh and Richard Sherman transitioned into different roles with different teams in 2021.

Saleh secured his first head coaching opportunity in the NFL, leading the Jets while establishing a new culture and standard in New York.

Meanwhile, Sherman didn't sign with a team until the end of September, landing with the defending champs in Tampa Bay after several clubs expressed interest.

Leading up to Sunday's matchup between the Jets and Buccaneers, Saleh was asked about Sherman and the impact that the cornerback has had on his coaching career.

Saleh's message was simple. Sherman is an all-time great.

"I can't say enough things about him," Saleh told reporters on Friday morning. "He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer in my opinion."

Sherman has certainly compiled quite the résumé over his 11-year career. The former 49ers and Seahawks defensive back has made five Pro Bowls, he's a three-time All-Pro and he was voted onto the NFL's All-2010s team.

Entering this year, Sherman had accumulated 36 interceptions, 374 tackles and 115 passes defended over 139 career games. He's also a Super Bowl champion, hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Seahawks back in 2013.

That was also the final year of Saleh's tenure as a quality control coach with Seattle, a three-year stint that began during Sherman's rookie year in 2011 when he was just a fifth-round pick coming out of Stanford.

"A lot of people really misunderstand him because he's so vocal," Saleh added. "A lot of people mistake him for just a loud-mouth player when really he's one of the more well-spoken, smartest individuals you'll ever meet. Just being with him in San Francisco—it's one thing to be a quality control where I didn't have as much interaction with him—but to be a [defensive] coordinator in San Francisco with him, having him in meetings and talking ball with him, really him taking on that different type of leadership role. It wasn't like it was the 'Legion of Boom' and all that where he was one of a bunch of guys. He was the voice when we were turning things over in '18. And then in '19 when it took off. So he's incredible.

"There's a soft spot in my heart for that man and I'm appreciative for everything. Him and his family, his beautiful wife. He's a tremendous man."

Sherman has only played in five games with Tampa Bay this year, battling injuries while settling into less of a high-profile role as the 33-year-old begins to approach retirement.

No matter what the result is on Sunday, if those two are on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium, you have to figure they'll find each other after the final whistle, sharing a special moment on a football field together once again.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.