Jets Name Mekhi Becton Starting Right Tackle; What it Means For New York

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Jets and their depth chart leading into this season was answered on the first day of practice at training camp on Wednesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters that Mekhi Becton will start this season at right tackle. George Fant will remain at left tackle.

"We just sat down and talked about it. We didn't want those guys jumping back and forth, we made the decision that's best for the team," Saleh said. "George had a fantastic year last year at left tackle. Mekhi is a gifted young man that can do both. Doesn't mean that Mekhi's left tackle days are over, but right now he's young enough, just like [Alijah Vera-Tucker], to make that transition. We really like those two next to each other, we've got a really cool group."

Becton played in just 48 snaps last season, going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. Since then, questions about his weight and inability to recognize his potential at this level have overshadowed the flashes of greatness that he showed as a rookie back in 2020.

"We all recognize that he's pretty damn good and him being on the offensive line along with the three interior guys we have and George, it's a pretty damn good offensive line. A healthy Mekhi is special," Saleh added.

This takes away any distractions for the rest of training camp when it comes to a position battle up front. Becton will get his reps on the right side, working directly with Vera-Tucker. This gives him ample time to make the transition, putting him in an environment that's more conducive for success. Fant will look to build on his impressive campaign last year on the left side, where he filled in admirably after Becton's injury. That gives New York an opportunity to pair Fant with another veteran, guard Laken Tomlinson, who signed with Gang Green this offseason.

"Just piecing all of that together, felt like this was the best combination and place for all of them," Saleh explained.

Versatility and depth on the offensive line is never a bad thing because adversity is coming for every team in the NFL. Becton has a starting opportunity and if he can stay on the field, there's a chance he'll need to swap back over to left tackle at some point down the road.

The most important thing right now for this club is protecting Zach Wilson, giving the young quarterback as much time as possible to make good decisions and put the football in the hands of this team's playmakers.

Sure, left tackle is viewed as a more important position, protecting a quarterback's blind side. Saleh said that in his mind, all positions up front are equally important. A good defense and pass rush will exploit any weaknesses up front, regardless of where they are.

Considering the work Becton has put in this offseason and the weight it looks like he's lost, Saleh was excited about where the tackle is (and where this offensive line as a whole can be with him out there).

"He got himself into football shape," Saleh said. "He's a gifted athlete, a gifted man. Really excited about the direction he's going. Like everybody, we still have a long way to go, but he definitely took a good step forward."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.