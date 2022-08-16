Zach Wilson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery; What it Means For Jets

When Zach Wilson tumbled to the turf last week in New York's preseason opener, sustaining a non-contact injury in his right knee as he scrambled past the line of scrimmage, the Jets feared their franchise quarterback had suffered a significant injury, putting his entire sophomore season in jeopardy.

Wilson did require surgery, a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, but it's clear now that all parties involved have avoided a nightmare scenario.

The quarterback's arthroscopic surgery was deemed a success, according to Rich Cimini and Adam Schefter of ESPN. The procedure was performed on Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the head team physician for the Rams and Dodgers.

Heading into Tuesday's surgery, there was a real chance that more damage could be discovered in Wilson's knee, subsequently lengthening his injury timetable. Results of the surgery reportedly showed that Wilson's meniscus did in fact require only a trim, not a complete repair.

Therefore, the initial estimation of a two-to-four week recovery time is still intact for Wilson and the Jets.

Considering Wilson also suffered a bone bruise in his right knee, in addition to the meniscus tear, New York will understandably proceed with caution, waiting until he has a clean bill of health for him to take the field again. That means veteran Joe Flacco is in line to fill in at quarterback and start when the regular season begins in less than a month. Week 1 against the Ravens, Flacco's former team, is scheduled for September 11.

This is the best-case for New York, though. Wilson could've missed all of 2022, or the vast majority of the season, a significant blow to his development after a shaky rookie season. Now, even if Wilson misses the first week (or even the first few games), he will play this year, an opportunity for the signal-caller to take a step forward, utilizing the weapons that were brought in to foster his success on offense.

