Jets Hoping For Best After Zach Wilson Injury Scare in Preseason Opener

The play started with so much promise.

It ended with an entire organization and fan base holding their breath.

In just the ninth snap of the preseason, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back and evaded Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson while keeping his gaze downfield. The second-year signal-caller then scrambled right, flashing his quickness outside of the pocket as he darted across the line of scrimmage.

That's when Wilson got greedy. Rather than jogging out of bounds, the quarterback tried to cut back inside, stumbling to the turf. His right knee buckled beneath him.

After the dust settled, Wilson tried to get up, but he ended up staying on the turf. Members of New York's training staff quickly surrounded the franchise quarterback before escorting the limping QB off the field.

When you see a non-contact injury like that, your mind immediately wanders to what could be a season-ending diagnosis, possibly a torn ACL. After all, Wilson injured that same knee last season during his rookie year, a sprained PCL that kept him on the sidelines from Week 7 to Week 12.

As of Friday night, however, the Jets are cautiously optimistic.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that Wilson's ACL is "supposed to be intact" and that the quarterback was in good spirits after the preseason victory.

Then, early reports about Wilson's injury started circulating on social media.

Connor Hughes of SNY explained that the initial diagnosis is a knee sprain, an injury that will keep him out for several weeks, but won't end his season. ESPN's Dianna Russini added that the main concern from those in the Jets' building is that Wilson injured that same PCL, meaning he avoided a worst-case scenario and may only need a few weeks to recover.

Still, the chance of a Mekhi Becton situation remains.

Everyone was optimistic about Becton's status when he left training camp practice with a right knee injury. The next day, an MRI revealed a much more severe injury. Now, the offensive tackle is likely out for the year.

That's why Saleh wouldn't comment on the situation with Wilson any further, insisting that everyone waited until the results of Saturday's MRI.

"I'm always concerned until you get the final evaluation," Saleh said. "We've walked off the field with great positive thoughts and it's been the opposite. We've walked off the field with bad initial readings and it's been the opposite. I'm not going to put anything out there. Just let it play out and we'll see tomorrow."

Wilson missing time is far from ideal. He needs reps and his development after a shaky rookie season hangs in the balance. Any time away from this improved offense will deprive the 23-year-old of an opportunity to grow and prove he's the answer in green and white.

Plus, this club was poised to take a significant step forward as a unit in 2022. Losing their starting quarterback for any period of time is a blow.

With this club's regular season opener scheduled to take place in less than a month, the Jets need to start prepping for a game against the Ravens with either Joe Flacco or Mike White under center. Wilson's MRI will give more insight into just how many weeks he'll miss.

