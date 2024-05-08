Jets Country

Native Staten Islander Patrick McSweeney Lives Dream at New York Jets' Rookie Camp

The New York Jets invited local product Patrick McSweeney to last weekend’s rookie minicamp and the Staten Island-born tight end competed in memory of his firefighting father, who perished in the September 11 attacks.

It's about more than football for native Staten Islander Patrick McSweeney.

The undrafted small-school prospect is the ultimate NFL long shot, but that didn't stop him from participating in New York Jets' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last weekend and savoring the experience.

According to the New York Jets' official website, McSweeney's late father, Timothy, was a season ticket holder who joined the Fire Department of New York in 1987. The elder McSweeney, who won six awards for heroism as a first responder, perished in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.

Nearly one-quarter century later, McSweeney, who was only nine months old when his father passed away, was wearing the jersey of the team that his dad used to root for.

"He's watching over us right now. The fact that I'm here right now, he's probably jumping for joy. He's excited, but I have more work to do. And I have to keep going," said McSweeney to Jets' team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

After competing for Staten Island's Monsignor Farrell, McSweeney, a tight end, played four seasons in five years for Coastal Carolina. Then, he spent the 2023 campaign as a captain for The Citadel. He made 10 appearances, totaling 186 yards on 15 receptions.

“I wasn't highly recruited. They didn't really find me, we kind of found them with the help of my stepdad as well, who took me down to a Coastal prospect camp when I was going into my senior year of high school,” said McSweeney via New York’s team website. “After my senior year of high school, I reached out to Coastal, sent them emails and they finally offered me a preferred walk on spot after my senior football season in high school.”

Following his minicamp opportunity, McSweeney publicly thanked the Jets on the social media site now known as X.

"Thank you @NYJets for the opportunity! My family and I truly appreciate all the love and support! #JetUp," said McSweeney.

