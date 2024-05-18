Two New York Jets Coaches Invited to Coveted NFL Accelerator Program
There is tons of anticipation surrounding the New York Jets heading into the 2024 season.
Not only will they be featured in tons of primetime games, but there are even analysts out there picking them to win the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers healthy and roster upgrades the front office made in free agency and through the draft.
Much of the pressure to make this is a successful year is going to fall on the shoulders of head coach Robert Saleh and his coaching staff.
Since taking over in 2021, after serving as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers for four years, he holds a career record of 18-33 with the Jets.
And while there is certainly pressure on New York's coaching staff, two of their coaches, Shawn Jefferson and Ron Middleton, have been granted an incredible opportunity to participate in the NFL's coaching accelerator program next week in Nashville according to Rick Cimini of ESPN.
Jefferson is entering his second stint with the Jets as their wide receivers coach after holding that position from 2019-2020. He was in that same role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and 2023, before taking the job with the Carolina Panthers last season.
He was an NFL wide receiver from 1991-2003, spending time with four different teams and accumulating 470 catches for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Middleton was also a player in the NFL, spending a decade in the league with five teams as a tight end.
He's entering the fourth year of his time with New York as their tight ends coach after coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was their tight ends coach/assistant special teams coach from 2013-2020.
This is a great opportunity for Jefferson and Middleton during the spring meetings next week as it gives them a platform that allows owners to engage with qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds.