NFL Draft: New York Jets Targeting Opening Day Starter in Round 1?
The New York Jets may not draft a Week 1 starter in Round 1.
In fact, one year ago, the Jets used the No. 15 overall pick to bolster what was a position of depth on the defense. Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald, who played less than 20 percent of defensive snaps, spent his rookie season sitting behind the likes of John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff.
"I think it's a positive thing if you have enough depth on your team, so that a draft pick doesn't have to come in and play right away," said New York general manager Joe Douglas during last week's pre-draft press conference in Florham Park.
In 2022, the Jets made three first-round selections. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson immediately established themselves as starter en-route to NFL Rookie of the Year awards, but the aforementioned Johnson spent his first NFL campaign as a fringe rotational edge rusher.
"It's going to be tough for anyone we draft to come in and stake their claim for a starting spot.
If New York opts for an offensive tackle at No. 10 overall, that player likely, initially, fits in as a backup behind veteran starters Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Even if the Jets satisfy fans' cravings for an offensive playmaker, and land Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, it seems far from a guarantee that he'll be in the starting lineup come Week 1.
"I would say that just about anyone we draft, it's going to be a dog fight to break into the starting lineup. I think there's a lot of good players. Warriors like Conk [Tyler Conklin] and Ruck [Jeremy Ruckert], they're not going to go quietly into the night if we took a tight end," said Douglas.