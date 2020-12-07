NFL Insider Expects Jets Won't Fire Head Coach Adam Gase Until After This Season

The Jets made the firing of Gregg Williams official on Monday afternoon, announcing the defensive coordinator and organization had "parted ways".

With Williams gone, one day after his controversial all-out blitz that led to the Las Vegas' Raiders last-second comeback, it's only a matter of time until Adam Gase is relieved of his duties as the head coach of this winless team as well, right?

One NFL insider, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, says not so fast.

"It really does not seem like Jets management or Jets ownership wants to make a move," Rapoport said on Monday. "They would like to see Adam Gase and the rest of his coaches finish out the season."

Gase told reporters in a conference call on Monday that it was his decision to let Williams go, a move he felt was best for this organization going forward.

So, why wouldn't this organization want to expedite the process of moving on from Gase as well? After all, Gase is 7-21 over two seasons as the Jets head coach. New York is last in the league in several statistical categories this year and appear to be headed toward an 0-16 record this year.

"What would be the point of firing everyone now?" Rapoport asked. "The season is what it is, they're going in the direction they're going, they would like two full years to evaluate everyone. Does firing someone like Adam Gase really get you anything right now? Probably not. So it's just Gregg Williams today and I would expect that to continue."

Gase said Monday that no other personnel changes were being made besides firing Williams (and replacing him with interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush). Only time will tell if this organization elects to clean house prior to the conclusion of the regular season and ahead of a very important—potentially franchise-altering—NFL draft next spring.

Let's not forget, however, that Jets general manager Joe Douglas assured in early November that Gase is part of New York's solution going forward. Same goes for quarterback Sam Darnold.

