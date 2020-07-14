After a strong finish to 2019, is New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on the hot seat?

His contract doesn’t say it, but this is a big season upcoming for New York Jets head coach Adam Gase. Despite being in the second year of a four-year deal, Gase answered questions about his job security after starting his Jets tenure at 1-7. Those questions are likely to continue until the Jets win consistently.

“Honestly, I feel like we can't give Adam Gase, yes or a no answer to that question only because it wouldn't be fair,” said former New York Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable. “Last year, he lost Sam Darnold for a quarter of a season and had all kinds of offensive line woes”

Gase took over for Todd Bowles and went 7-9 despite losing his starting quarterback Darnold to mononucleosis for four games. To replicate the 6-2 second-half record that led to the Jets best record since 2015, he needs to get better execution, and for that, he needs a few breaks to go his way.

The offensive line has been revamped. Jets general manager Joe Douglas used free agency to sign four new starting caliber offensive linemen. First-round draft pick Mekhi Becton is being counted on to have a big impact in his rookie season. Free-agent signee Connor McGovern will start at center. Same for George Fant will likely head to right tackle. Greg Van Roten was also added and left guard Alex Lewis was also re-signed.

“He’s not the easiest guy to work for,” said NFL insider John Clayton recently. “Winning cures all, but when you don't win, you have unhappy players and you have a lot of turmoil.”

Gase has the unenviable task of trying to keep all-pro safety Jamal Adams happy and productive. Adams has asked to be traded, and there are reports that his relationship with Gase is one of the reasons why. Questions have been asked about whether he has command of the locker room.

Douzable was signed by the Jets in 2013 and played in every game for the green and white over three seasons. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans before joining the Jets. Following his Jets tenure, he had years with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

In the three years with the Jets, he was a regular on the team’s defensive line. Over 48 games in green and white, he had four sacks and 59 tackles as a strong run-stopping lineman.

Gase has worked for six teams throughout 17 NFL seasons. In those years, the teams he worked for only had four winning seasons. Three of those four seasons were when Gase was offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was having a career resurgence.

“You can't really judge Adam until after this year,” said Douzable. “Because of all the things he had to go through with that team last year.”

The won-loss record won’t be the only thing Gase is judged on. Darnold’s development could be what makes or breaks his coaching tenure.