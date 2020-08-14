Adam Gase sees New York Jets rebuilt offensive line debut on Friday: 'we're a lot bigger'

A revamped offensive line for the New York Jets is not only more talented, according to head coach Adam Gase, but also deeper.

What was a deficiency if not a liability for the Jets last year, the offensive line has a new look and feel to it. Week 1 this year could (and should) feature five new starters from the unit that started the season last year with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. This group is rebuilt and upgraded.

The revamped position group was a priority in general manager Joe Douglas’ first full offseason with the Jets. What was among the worst lines in all of football last year should be considerably improved.

“When you look at our offensive line, we’re a lot bigger than last year, I know that. It’s a really good-looking group, it’s very deep. I’ve really been impressed how these guys work. When we’re doing walkthroughs, the detail that these guys are trying to accomplish and the communication,” Gase said on Friday in a virtual call with the media following the conclusion of practice.

“Both groups – I’m hearing these guys talk. Obviously Jonotthan (Harrison) being here before, when he’s rolling with his group, he’s helping so many different guys. And then we’ve got a bunch of guys that haven’t really played together before on the other line, and those guys are doing a good job of communicating with each other, trying to find those shortcuts that you need to do in some of the protections and run games. We had a couple of moments today where you can see the communication was probably a little much, but that’s the first step.”

While the Jets made the majority of their additions in free agency, highlighted by right tackle George Fant and guard Connor McGovern, the big pick-up – literally big – came in the NFL Draft. Friday saw first round pick Mekhi Becton take the field, the No. 11 overall pick deigned to protect franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 6-foot-7, 364 pounds left tackle casts a giant shadow.

“As far as when you see Becton on that left side, that’s a that’s a big man protecting our quarterback,” Gase said. “And I’m glad he’s here.”