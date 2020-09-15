Betting Odds: New York Jets Adam Gase Now the Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired
Kristian Dyer
Two days after a debilitating and disheartening season opener, the New York Jets are already out of favor around the NFL. But they are favored in one category, and it isn’t a good one.
Adam Gase, in his second season with the Jets, is now the favorite to be the first head coach to be fired. According to gaming site @BovadaLV, Gase is +325 to be “the first coach to permanently leave his post.”
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is second at +350.
An unpopular hire last offseason, many Jets fans pegged former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as their favorite to replace Todd Bowles. McCarthy ended up going to the Dallas Cowboys (he is one of 13 head coaches at +5000).
Almost immediately, Gase was on the hot seat last year, a 1-7 start led to fan unrest. But he did well to block out the noise and criticism, rebounding to go 6-2 to close out the year. That 7-9 finish gave the Jets some serious momentum heading into the offseason.
That momentum has slipped away a bit following a 27-17 loss in Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills. It was a discouraging effort on both sides of the ball from the Jets but especially on offense where they managed just 254 yards in total offense.
It might be unfair to be Gase on the hot seat at this point. With no preseason games, it was always going to be difficult for the Jets to blend four new starters on the offensive line and two new starting wide receivers.
This is also a team that is very much rebuilding and is far from a finished product. A better performance this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and Gase could cool temperature on his hot seat.
A look at the rest of the odds from BovadaLV:
FIRST COACH TO PERMANENTLY LEAVE HIS POST
Adam Gase +325
Matt Patricia +350
Dan Quinn +600
Doug Marrone +750
Bill O’Brien +1100
Anthony Lynn +2500
Matt Nagy +2500
Zak Taylor +3000
Bruce Arians +3300
Vic Fangio +3300
Brian Flores +3300
Mike Zimmer +3300
Joe Judge +4000
Kliff Kingsbury +4000
Bill Belichick +5000
Pete Carroll +5000
Jon Gruden +5000
John Harbaugh +5000
Matt Lafleur +5000
Mike McCarthy +5000
Sean Payton +5000
Doug Pederson +5000
Frank Reich +5000
Andy Reid +5000
Ron Rivera +5000
Kevin Stefanski +5000
Mike Tomlin +5000
Sean McDermott +6600
Sean McVay +6600
Matt Rhule +6600
Mike Vrabel +6600
Kyle Shanahan +10000