Adam Gase Optimistic That Le'Veon Bell Could See the Field Sooner Than Later

There is optimism from New York Jets head coach Adam Gase that running back Le’Veon Bell could be back sooner rather than later from a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener.

Bell, who suffered the hamstring tweak late in the first half of what was a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, was put in the game in the second half before eventually being pulled by Gase. On Monday, Gase said he felt optimism that Bell could bounce back from the injury faster than anticipated, although he admits that with Bell's injury "we can be looking at a couple of weeks."

And yet, Gase is optimistic that it might be sooner than that.

“The only reason why for me with him, I just know what kind of shape he’s in and his worth ethic and kind of the way that he finds ways to play through injury and how he bounces back,” Gase said in his virtual press conference on Monday.

“I just wouldn’t be surprised if he came back quicker than anticipated, I don’t want to put any kind of restrictions on him. Being a guy that has been around the league for quite a few years, some of these guys find ways to be able to play through pain and play through injuries like this and I don’t want to say a longer time and then [Bell is] going, ‘What are you putting me in a box for?’ But yeah, we talked after the game and he knew how I felt.”

Bell, a two-time All-Pro during his six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed as a free agent with the Jets last offseason. After a disappointing output in his first season in New York, including career-lows in yards per catch and yards per carry, he was looking to bounce back in 2020.

He came into camp in phenomenal shape, a point repeatedly brought up by Gase. It is now this excellent conditioning that has Gase optimistic that Bell can bounce back from the injury quickly.

There were high expectations for Bell and the entire Jets offense heading into this year. Sunday, however, was tough sledding for the Jets running back as it was for the entire offense.

On six carries he had just 14 yards. He did sparkle in the passing game, however, with two catches for 32 yards.

The offense as a whole struggled to move the ball, managing just 15 first downs and 254 yards of total offense.

Bell is likely out this weekend for the Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champions from a year ago.