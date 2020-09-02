New York Jets Rookie Ashtyn Davis Has a Rare Drive...Even if He Doesn't Drive

Ashtyn Davis might be just five years removed from being a track star who walked onto Cal’s football team. But the New York Jets rookie safety is making an impression in his first training camp.

He has a special type of drive, said Jets head coach Adam Gase. Even if he doesn’t actually drive.

A third round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Davis has gone from a head-scratcher of a selection to now emerging as a potential playmaker in the secondary. With the late-July trade of Jamal Adams, a window opened for Davis to make an immediate impact. All of a sudden, a player whose selection was questioned was now slated for a prominent role in the defense and on special teams returning kicks.

On Wednesday, Gase called Davis “the Energizer Bunny” because of his motor and work rate.

“I haven’t been called that before but I think it’s just because I try to run the ball every play and try be in that camera angle at the end of that snap,” Davis said on Wednesday during a virtual press conference.

“That’s what it’s about.”

Last season as a senior, Davis had 55 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended. His ascension from walking onto the football team at Cal as a track star and then becoming All-Pac 12 at safety is remarkable.

He’s admittedly still raw and learning at safety but his athleticism and work ethic is off the charts. With Marcus Maye held out of practice on Wednesday, Davis ran with the first-team.

“I’m getting more and more comfortable with every rep. I definitely feel comfortable in the slots they play me in,” Davis said.

“Coming in, I just wanted to make an immediate impact. Whether that be special teams, defense – whatever role they’re asking me to play. I just wanted to come in, make a contribution, help us win a game. That’s still my focus, we haven’t played any games yet but that’s still my goal. I want to make an impact any way I can.”

He also is a potential game-changer with his speed as a kick returner.

"I think he’s doing exactly what he we’d hoped he would do when we drafted him, being able to play multiple spots," Gase said on Wednesday. "You can tell the guy is super sharp, makes a ton of plays, it seems like the ball finds him. The guy has just got – he’s like the Energizer bunny out there. He never stops, and it’s really impressive. I’ve been impressed by his maturity for a rookie and kind of how he operates from day to day, I’ve been impressed."

Most NFL rookies, especially draft picks, will splurge with their first pay check. For the first round picks, sometimes it is a purchase like a house or an expensive piece of jewelry for a mother or a significant other.

Very often, however, it is a car. Several years ago, Jets first round pick Leonard Williams, now with the New York Giants, couldn’t wait to purchase his dream ride, a Jeep Wrangler. Davis however, doesn’t own a vehicle and has no plans on it. In fact, the former track star walks almost every way.

“I’ve been walking mostly, they also have shuttles,” Davis said.

He was then asked if he had plans on getting a vehicle – almost a prerequisite for the commuter life of being in north Jersey.

“No not really. I’ll make sure I live close enough where I can walk where I need to,” Davis said. “I got people that live nearby me to. I’ll be fine.”