The New York Jets are counting on Breshad Perriman to replicate his close to 2019

Add another reason why Breshad Perriman might just be an upgrade at wide receiver for the New York Jets over Robby Anderson. The last six games of the season showed that Perriman has the potential to be a gamechanger.

Now, he just needs to do that over 16 games.

In losing Anderson in free agency, the Jets saw the one player on last year’s roster that had playmaking ability. Anderson has pure speed and elusiveness, a rare trait for a Jets wide receiver in recent years. The problem with Anderson wasn’t him making plays, it was getting the ball in his hands frequently enough.

Whether it was inconsistent quarterback play, a poor offensive line or his own issues with drops, it was sometimes difficult to get Anderson in the open field where he can be so dangerous.

Now with Perriman, the Jets got a player with similar production and who might be even faster. It sets the Jets up to improve their offense if Perriman can be used the right way.

It was the last three games of the year, however, where Perriman showed some real promise. He had 17 catches (on 26 targets) for 349 yards with four touchdowns. In all three games, Perriman topped 100 yards receiving.

According to Pro Football Focus, Perriman is one of 15 players in the NFL who need to prove themselves in 2020. This almost goes without saying, given that Perriman only signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

Noting his solid end to the season, PFF writes that Perriman is in a situation where he can prove he deserves a long-term deal.

“It wasn’t enough to earn him a long-term contract, and he signed with the Jets on a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the opportunity to show he's worth more,” writes Sam Monson of PFF. “Perriman will replace the deep threat of Robby Anderson, who had 92 targets in 2019, and have the chance to show his talent was always there — it just took a while to rediscover.”

Perriman figures to start alongside Isaiah Crowder, last year’s leading receiver on the Jets as well as Denzel Mims, selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.