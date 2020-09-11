Breshad Perriman Looking to Make an Impact Against a Loaded Buffalo Bills Secondary

Despite remaining on the New York Jets Week 1 injury report with a knee injury, wide receiver Breshad Perriman participated in full practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Meeting with the media virtually, he said he has no worries that his only issue being the Buffalo Bills defensive secondary.

“They're really good,” Perriman said in his virtual press conference. “They're really disciplined. They play hard. I know really I'd be on top of our game cause they definitely have a good defense.”

Perriman missed a good chunk of training camp with the knee issue. Combined with rookie Denzel Mims’ sore hamstring, the Jets receivers were undermanned during training camp.

Of course, Mims is likely out for the season opener with another hamstring injury. But Perriman appears headed towards a role this Sunday.

“I’m back. I’m not thinking about my knee at all. I’m back 100 percent,” Perriman said.

“To get him out there, just watching him run right now it seems like he’s feeling a lot better,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “Just excited to get these guys in practice.”

Perriman comes into this season with a lot to prove. Outside of the latter half of last season in Tampa Bay, he hasn’t lived up to expectations since being a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas saw Perriman start the final three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dominate. He totaled 349 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 17 receptions in his final three games of 2019.

“I think the weapons around Sam, I think we’re excited about a lot of guys and this group, it’s going to evolve through the year,” Douglas said virtually Wednesday. “Obviously with Denzel (Mims) missing time on the grass, Breshad missing time on the grass, but we’re excited about this group, we’re excited about the playmakers we have.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold welcomes the options. He’ll need them against a Bills defense that has one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL in Tre’Davious White as well as safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde roaming the Bills’ defensive backfield.

“It was great, just to throw some routes with them and get them in the huddle,” Darnold said Wednesday. “It was awesome just to get the get those guys back out there and have them get in a little bit of a rhythm was good.”

Perriman doesn’t believe his missing so much practice time that will impact Darnold’s ability to have chemistry on the field.

“Honestly, I don't," Perriman explained. "I mean, Sam's going to put the ball where we need it. Just from what I can tell, that's what he specializes in. I don't think that's going to be a problem at all."