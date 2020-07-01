And just like that, the window for the New York Jets to win the division in 2020 is closed. So says the national media, at least, following the New England Patriots signing of quarterback Cam Newton this week.

The Jets weren’t favored to win what is now a Tom Brady-less division, not by any stretch, but there was the sense that with a Hall of Fame quarterback now out of the AFC East, they had a shot to be contenders if things broke a certain way. Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has even gone as far as to say that the Jets were his dark horse favorite to win the AFC East.

Now with the Patriots signing Newton to a one-year deal, it appears that New England is now once again atop the division.

In Newton, they have a proven quarterback who has taken his team to the Super Bowl. Newton’s resume is significantly longer and more accomplished than Jarrett Stidham, who was the projected Week 1 starter in Foxboro.

“I think this is significant. The Patriots thought they were going to be restarting with an unproven commodity in Jarrett Stidham, a guy with no offseason training available to him because to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Connor Orr of SI’s ‘Monday Morning Quarterback.’

“Instead they switch to the 2015 MVP who might bring Josh McDaniels offense into an entire new light.”

Newton may not be able to replicate exactly what Brady brings on and off the field but he is an accomplished, top-tier quarterback who is likely an upgrade for the Patriots. The former No. 1 overall pick, Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015 and has had plenty of up moments in his career despite some struggles in recent years.

Saying that the Patriots “the best chance for him to start and he has the best possible scenario to put up significant numbers,” Orr believes the Patriots are still the favorites to win the AFC East.

“I would be shocked if they’re not there in contention anyway, I picked them to win the division even with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback,” Orr said.

“The Bill Belichick factor looms large there.”