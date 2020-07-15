New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is back, adds a 'new' dimension to the offense

While there has been plenty of talk about an improved New York Jets offense following recent additions in free agency and the NFL Draft, it may be a player already on their roster who is poised and ready to contribute in a big way in 2020.

Chris Herndon, who had a breakout campaign as a rookie tight end in 2018, is healthy and could become a pivotal part of the offense. While the Jets were busy in the offseason upgrading the offensive line (the unit might feature five new starters this year from Week 1 in 2019) as well as upgrades at wide receiver (free agent Breshad Perriman and draft pick Denzel Mims) and even depth a running back (veteran Frank Gore), it might well be Herndon who pushes the offense over the top.

Two seasons ago as a rookie in 16 games (12 starts), Herndon certainly impressed. He had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns, showing good route running ability. He was expected to take the next step in 2019.

A suspension for four games to start last year followed by a series of injuries that placed him on Injured Reserve limited him to just a single appearance. The hope is that he will be healthy and ready to go.

He isnt' a new addition to the offense, but it will sure feel that way.

And while the Jets certainly aren’t lacking for depth at tight end after the emergence of Ryan Griffin last year (Griffin signed a multi-year deal with the Jets last fall), Herndon adds a true threat over the middle and in the red zone. He also makes the offense multi-dimensional in terms of looks.

There are a lot of ifs about the Jets offense heading into 2020. But if the offensive line is improved and the wide receiver group can take a step forward, then adding a piece like a healthy Herndon can certainly be influential.