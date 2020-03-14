COVID-19 isn't stopping the New York Jets from workouts, using team facility

The concern surrounding COVID-19 has impacted the New York Jets on multiple levels. But in terms of the use of their facility, the Jets remain committed to business as usual.

Despite all the adjustments and changes to how the league is conducting business, one thing that is unchanged is the ability of players to use the team facility. There are no current limitations on players being able to enter and exit the facility to work out and use the weight room or the locker room, for instance. Standard operating procedures as well as availability of the facility for workouts by the players remains unchanged.

Players can work out the same and use the facility as much as they need to. Just like any normal offseason.

In many ways, it is indeed business as usual even if things are anything but usual in and around the team facility. Perhaps the only change for the Jets, right now, deals with front office staff. No group might be more affected than the scouting and personnel departments.

Midweek, the Jets pulled their staff off the road from evaluations and Pro Days. Given that the NFL draft is over a month away, this is traditionally a busy time for scouts to hit colleges for Pro Days. A number of colleges have cancelled their Pro Days due to the virus.

Rutgers, for instance, was supposed to have their Pro Day on Friday but cancelled the event. There are also changes to player interviews and the important Top 30 visits that are an integral part of player evaluation.

All Top 30 visits where teams host college prospects, often for a day at the facility, are now cancelled by the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Interviews, for the time being, will be conducted online. It is a drastic change that will severely impact player evaluation by all teams.

One noticeable change related to the coronavirus comes for the men and women who work in the team’s front office. It is optional for Jets staff to work out of the team facility, the organization allowing all members of the front office the chance to work from home over the next few weeks.