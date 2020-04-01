Passing grade: New York Jets re-sign QB David Fales, per report

The New York Jets brought back of their backup quarterbacks from last season in David Fales.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fales and the Jets reached an agreement on a one-year according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the NFL and the world in isolation with the coronavirus pandemic going on, the fact that Fales knows Adam Gase’s offense could help him earn the spot during any kind of abbreviated training camp.

Fales was one of the backups for Sam Darnold when he battled mono last year. He was cut last training camp by the Miami Dolphins and then was quickly signed to the Jets practice squad. He was subsequently signed to the main roster when Trevor Siemian went down with a gruesome season-ending knee ligament injury.

Fales has history with Adam Gase and Jets offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, both during their tenures in Miami and with the Chicago Bears. Fales time in Chicago was first during the 2015 season and then in 2017-2018 when he was with the Dolphins.

Fales stuck with the team last year when the Jets chose to release Luke Falk. He and former Dallas Cowboys Mike White are the only quarterbacks on the Jets roster besides Darnold.

Right now the only thing the NFL has announced that is going forward is the April 23rd-25th NFL Draft. minicamp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and other team activities are not options as long as the team offices remain closed. The NFL Annual Meeting was scheduled to be held Mar. 29-Apr. 1 in Palm Beach, Fla, but that was cancelled. The May 19th-20th meeting to discuss rule changes and other such business is now tentatively scheduled for then.

Players who are question marks because of physical or other issues can’t be brought into camp for workouts. Gase’s knowledge of was Fales can do certainly played into his favor in bringing him back.

The Jets had been rumored to be interested in a veteran backup. Joe Flacco had garnered some buzz as a potential backup. The former Super Bowl MVP was let go by Denver on a medical release. He has been rumored to be a potential mentor to Darnold. The Jets had inquired about former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jamies Winston but that hasn’t materialized and isn’t likely a good fit.

The Jets could and likely still will be in the market for a veteran backup.