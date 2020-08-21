SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Jets WR Coach Shawn Jefferson: Denzel Mims Hamstring Injury Is a Learning Opportunity

Kristian Dyer

Shawn Jefferson is seeing a hamstring injury for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims as a learning opportunity, even if it might hurt the rookie’s development in the short-term.

Mims has been sidelined the past week with a hamstring injury, a serious blow to the reps needed for the second round pick to develop and grow. For Jefferson, the Jets wide receiver coach, the loss in time may be difficult for Mims’ progress both physically and in the playbook and yet, he sees an opportunity to make an impression on his talented wide receiver.

A lesson he thinks can transcend the immediate loss of reps on the field.

“That’s where the father/psychologist comes in as a coach,” Jefferson said on Thursday in a virtual press conference.

“At the same time, I have to be like ‘Hey, you have to be doing the things you need to be doing to get ready. You have to eat right, you have to sleep right, you have to study right.

“At the same time, you have to let him know this is a process. There’s guys before you who have come before who have had the same injury. This is nothing new, this is a small bump in the road. Today, I was telling him on the field, ‘Hey, listen, remember this feeling of being on the sideline, not being out there with your teammates. Remember this feeling. That ought to drive you to eat right, sleep right. Do all the things - stretch right. Do all the things you have to do so you can be back there on the field with your teammates.”

The hope for Mims is that he can be back on the practice field before the Jets open the season come Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills.

Last year at Baylor, Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He projected as a starting wide receiver along with Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

The Jets, after moving back in the second round, selected Mims at No. 59 overall.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waived by the Jets Last Week, Linebacker Signs with Titans

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/gm-report/titans-nfl-wyatt-ray-signed

David Boclair

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

Is Le'Veon Getting Disrespected in Fantasy?

https://www.si.com/fantasy/community/football/ffwc-online-championship-expert-slow-draft-review

bennyheis

Adam Gase impressed with Sam Darnold this offseason.

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-sam-darnold-ready-for-next-step-according-to-adam-gase

Kristian Dyer

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa

We need versatile guys on offense. Montgomery could be a good backup behind Bell.…

https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/ty-montgomery-likes-multi-position-role-in-jets-offense

JetsManiac

by

Rolando Rosa

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

https://www.nj.com/jets/2019/08/jets-rookie-report-card-how-did-quinnen-williams-jachai-polite-blake-cashman-others-fare-in-preseason-loss-to-saints.html

Andrew DiCecco

by

twofactor23