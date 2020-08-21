Jets WR Coach Shawn Jefferson: Denzel Mims Hamstring Injury Is a Learning Opportunity

Shawn Jefferson is seeing a hamstring injury for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims as a learning opportunity, even if it might hurt the rookie’s development in the short-term.

Mims has been sidelined the past week with a hamstring injury, a serious blow to the reps needed for the second round pick to develop and grow. For Jefferson, the Jets wide receiver coach, the loss in time may be difficult for Mims’ progress both physically and in the playbook and yet, he sees an opportunity to make an impression on his talented wide receiver.

A lesson he thinks can transcend the immediate loss of reps on the field.

“That’s where the father/psychologist comes in as a coach,” Jefferson said on Thursday in a virtual press conference.

“At the same time, I have to be like ‘Hey, you have to be doing the things you need to be doing to get ready. You have to eat right, you have to sleep right, you have to study right.

“At the same time, you have to let him know this is a process. There’s guys before you who have come before who have had the same injury. This is nothing new, this is a small bump in the road. Today, I was telling him on the field, ‘Hey, listen, remember this feeling of being on the sideline, not being out there with your teammates. Remember this feeling. That ought to drive you to eat right, sleep right. Do all the things - stretch right. Do all the things you have to do so you can be back there on the field with your teammates.”

The hope for Mims is that he can be back on the practice field before the Jets open the season come Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills.

Last year at Baylor, Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He projected as a starting wide receiver along with Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

The Jets, after moving back in the second round, selected Mims at No. 59 overall.