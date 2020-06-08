JetsCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

NFL free agency: Dre Kirkpatrick remains on the market, could be a fit for the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets have a little under $25 million in cap room, according to OverTheCap.com and there are still quite a few free agents still out there. This is the first in a series of potential free agents the Jets could and should still target.

Name: Dre Kirkpatrick, CB

Profile: Kirkpatrick is near 30 years old and is coming off his worst season with the Cincinnati Bengals where he played in only six games due to a knee injury. But as long as he is healthy, he could be a veteran presence to complement the Jets corners. 

 After four years at Alabama, Kirkpatrick was a first-round draft pick selected No. 17 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract to stay with the Bengals. After ending two straight seasons on injured reserve, he was released by the Bengals on this past March 31..

2019 Stats: He started the six games he played, and recorded 41 tackles, nine passes defensed and no interceptions. The year prior he played in 13 games before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He started all the games he played both years.

2019 Salary and Contract: Three seasons ago, Kirkpatrick signed a five-year contract with the Bengals worth $52.5 million. The deal included $12 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7 million.

The Fit: Kirkpatrick needs to prove he’s healthy. It seems that his inability to work with teams this off-season due to the restrictions of COVID-19 has hindered his ability to showcase his health. When he was on the field, he was a solid player.

The Jets know that their draft pick Bryce Hall is recovering from an ankle injury and may need a stopgap starter for a part if not all of 2020. Prior to his own ankle injury last year, Kirkpatrick has shown he could be a consistent performer. As training facilities are starting to reopen and Kirkpatrick is still out there on the open market, Douglas could grab Kirkpatrick on a one -year contract with an option for a second year. Like newly acquired Pierre Desir, Kirkpatrick could have something to prove. The Jets have something to prove on defense as well and a long, proven corner on a “Prove It” contract could be good value.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

William B. Carver

Is Fireman Ed worthy of the Jets Mount Rushmore?

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets have lots of caps space heading into 2020

Kristian Dyer

All NFL Underrated Team of the 2010s

Patricia Traina

Where will Jamal Adams play in 2020?

Kristian Dyer

Joe Flacco adds depth, starting capability to the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

Chris Mascaro

Colin Cowherd praises Sam Darnold

Kristian Dyer

The NFL is back...sort of

Kristian Dyer

Will fans be allowed to attend games this season ?

William B. Carver

by

Number1Jetsfan