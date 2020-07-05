The Jets need pass help and Everson Griffen would upgrade their edge rush

With less than a month till training camp commences, the list of NFL free agents doesn’t seem to be shrinking. The New York Jets, like many other teams, have money to spend. While the Jets focus may be about dealing with Jamal Adams, they still have holes to fill. Defensive line could be a spot where they can bolster before the end of July.

Jadeveon Clowney may seem out of reach due to contract size but former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen might be worth a gander.

Name: Everson Griffen, EDGE rusher

Profile: Griffen is 32-years old, and has been with the Vikings since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Griffen has recorded 57 sacks over the past six seasons, beating out former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney's 32 in the same time span.

On the field, he is coming off a dominant season and has been a consistent performer for the Vikings over a decade. Off the field has been a different story.

In 2018, he had a series of verbal outbursts on the practice field. After a mental health evaluation, he grew increasingly paranoid that someone was trying to kill him. Then, he had a highly publicized encounter with police in a hotel. Soon after, he spent three months in a sober house to deal with mental health issues. He insists those days are behind him.

2019 Stats: Griffen had eight sacks and played 78 percent of snaps. Those statistics triggered a clause in his contract

2019 Salary and Contract: Griffen had a performance clause in his contract if he had more than 6.5 sacks and played in 57 percent of snaps. Then, he began contract talks with the Vikings until he broke them off in late March. He said goodbye to the Vikings on Instagram but told NFL.com he would never say never on a possible return to Minnesota.

The Fit: After the ups and very public downs Griffen has endured, it would be important to evaluate his mental state before any kind of contract. Any team remotely interested in Griffen would have to get a full mental evaluation on him.

“I am healthy and there's nothing really that you have to worry about because I'm doing all the right things,” he told NBC Sports Northwest. “There's nothing I'm doing behind the scenes that they should be worried about. I'm doing everything possible to make sure that 2018 doesn't happen again. And it will not happen."

The Jets could use a pass rusher. The team was rumored to have ancillary interest in Clowney but he remains unsigned.

Griffen has dealt with a lot. If he has truly gotten past his issues and can continue his NFL career than he will be an asset for whatever team that signs him. The Jets have the need, and he could be a fit.