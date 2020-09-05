SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

New York Jets Running Back Frank Gore's Son Makes His College Football Debut

Kristian Dyer

Frank Gore Jr. definitely has a bit of his father in him. His father is the legendary NFL running back Frank Gore Sr., currently with the New York Jets, and one of the best running backs to ever play the game.

So no pressure kid. None at all. Just know that Jets general manager Joe Douglas already has you on his draft board.

The younger Gore, a running back with Southern Mississippi, made his father proud of Thursday night. He had 12 carries – a team high – and 33 rushing yards in collegiate debut. Southern Mississippi lost 32-21 to Southern Alabama.

The true freshman made quite an initial impression on the college football world, nearly getting his team a touchdown late in the first half. On the 5-yard line, after taking a handoff the younger Gore was stood up by the opposing defense at the line but he attempted to flip the ball to quarterback Jack Abraham, who was on his right. The ball got to Abraham who ran untouched into the end zone but, of course, it was determined that his forward progress was stopped.

Still, it was a gutsy and intelligent play. That a touchdown wasn’t scored didn’t stop his father from being proud, and rightfully so, sending out this tweet about the moment:

A three-star recruit, the younger Gore also had offers from Kentucky, Florida Atlantic and Chattanooga. 

It won’t be easy to follow in his father’s footsteps. The elder Gore is one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. Set to enter his seventeenth year in the league, he is third all-time in rushing. This will be his first season with the Jets, having signed as a free agent this offseason.

Last week, Jets head coach Adam Gase raved about Gore. He praised the veteran’s presence on the team but also his ability to still make plays and productive. Le’Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro, also lauded the impact of the accomplished running back on the roster, hailing the example of hard work and preparation that the elder Gore put into each day of practice.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quinnen Williams looking ahead by looking back

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-quinnen-williams-ready-for-2020-after-tough-rookie

Kristian Dyer

Frank Gore's son nearly scored a touchdown for Southern Mississippi

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-frank-gore-son-nearly-gets-touchdown

Kristian Dyer

Adam Gase says Jets ownership has done everything he's asked

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-adam-gase-christopher-johnson-phenomenal

Kristian Dyer

Mohamed Sanu makes sense for the Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mohamed-sanu-makes-sense

Kristian Dyer

What is going on with Breshad Perriman?

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-breshad-perriman-continues-to-miss-practice-knee-injury

Kristian Dyer

Denzel Mims is back

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-denzel-mims-returns-to-practice-will-paly-week-1

Kristian Dyer

Ashtyn Davis has a rare drive

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-ashtyn-davis-referred-to-as-energizer-bunny

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets are vowing to use Le'Veon Bell in new ways this year

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-leveon-bell-role-to-increase-adam-gase

Kristian Dyer

by

CiaoJordan

Grading the Jamal Adams trade will start next spring --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-judging-jamal-adams-trade-one-month

Kristian Dyer

There has been a learning curve for Mekhi Becton this training camp

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mekhi-becton-expected-learning-curve

Kristian Dyer