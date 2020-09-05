New York Jets Running Back Frank Gore's Son Makes His College Football Debut

Frank Gore Jr. definitely has a bit of his father in him. His father is the legendary NFL running back Frank Gore Sr., currently with the New York Jets, and one of the best running backs to ever play the game.

So no pressure kid. None at all. Just know that Jets general manager Joe Douglas already has you on his draft board.

The younger Gore, a running back with Southern Mississippi, made his father proud of Thursday night. He had 12 carries – a team high – and 33 rushing yards in collegiate debut. Southern Mississippi lost 32-21 to Southern Alabama.

The true freshman made quite an initial impression on the college football world, nearly getting his team a touchdown late in the first half. On the 5-yard line, after taking a handoff the younger Gore was stood up by the opposing defense at the line but he attempted to flip the ball to quarterback Jack Abraham, who was on his right. The ball got to Abraham who ran untouched into the end zone but, of course, it was determined that his forward progress was stopped.

Still, it was a gutsy and intelligent play. That a touchdown wasn’t scored didn’t stop his father from being proud, and rightfully so, sending out this tweet about the moment:

A three-star recruit, the younger Gore also had offers from Kentucky, Florida Atlantic and Chattanooga.

It won’t be easy to follow in his father’s footsteps. The elder Gore is one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. Set to enter his seventeenth year in the league, he is third all-time in rushing. This will be his first season with the Jets, having signed as a free agent this offseason.

Last week, Jets head coach Adam Gase raved about Gore. He praised the veteran’s presence on the team but also his ability to still make plays and productive. Le’Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro, also lauded the impact of the accomplished running back on the roster, hailing the example of hard work and preparation that the elder Gore put into each day of practice.