New York Jets Thin on the Offensive Line as Roster Now Stands at 53

The reshaping of the New York Jets took a big step on Saturday with the paring down to a 53-man roster. And while many of the moves were predictable, there were still a couple of surprises in the mix.

Tight end Daniel Brown, quarterback David Fales and wide receiver Donte Moncrief were among the veterans whose release was at least somewhat surprising.

Brown was a surprise given that both Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin ended last season prematurely due to injuries. In 16 games last year Brown had seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown and was projected as important depth and a developmental piece moving forward.

Fales was expected to be released at some point after the signing of Joe Flacco in free agency. It was thought that Fales might make the roster for the start of the season if Flacco (neck) was on Injured Reserve. Flacco has yet to take a practice snap with the Jets.

Moncrief, as well, was a surprise given the Jets lack of depth at wide receiver. While he had a down season a year ago where he played for three teams, he did have a strong 2018 for the Jacksonville Jaguars where he had 48 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns. That is productivity that the Jets, thin at receiver throughout training camp, seemed ready to embrace when he was signed a week ago.

Jonotthan Harrison was another shock as the center, who started 10 games last year, announced in a social media post that he was waived by the team. The Jets also released Josh Andrews, a veteran guard signed in free agency.

The decisions with Harrison and Andrews leave the Jets perilously thin in the interior offensive line.

A complete look at the roster moves made the Jets on Saturday: