Gregg Williams embraces "next man up" as New York Jets defense loses Jamal Adams & C.J. Mosley

In consecutive weeks, the New York Jets defense lost their only two All-Pro players. For defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, despite the obvious loss in talent to his unit, it is as easy as next-man up.

The trade of safety Jamal Adams three weeks ago to the Seattle Seahawks was followed by linebacker C.J. Mosley choosing to opt-out of the season. In these two moves, the Jets defense lost considerable clout and star power.

For Williams, who made an injury-depleted defense respectable last year, it is a challenge but one that is not uncommon or unheard of.

“Been through those situations before too, and I think that comfort level of the other players and seeing the responses and how they’ve reacted in other places but even here,” Williams said Thursday on a conference call with the media.

“And you saw we went through a lot of that defensively last year, and the next-man up and how we adapt to those things and the focus and energy right now is on that and on those things. The energy is outstanding, the attention to detail is outstanding. We got to stay healthy, that’s every team and not just that team.”

Williams then said the staff continuity and experience is an asset for the Jets in that there is an innate ability to adapt and handle changes, including in-game when things change on the fly. Also since the staff is largely unchanged since last year, it helps with their ability to cope with changes to the personnel such as Adams being traded or Mosley opting out.

The loss of Adams, in particular, is stinging to the defense. Not only was he the Jets only Pro Bowl selection last year, but Adams was a versatile weapon a season ago, his first (and now only) season under Williams.

Beyond his coverage ability in the backend, Adams was deployed by his defensive coordinator as a pass rushing specialist, registering 6.5 sacks a year ago. This ability to get to the quarterback and be utilized all over the field as a hybrid safety/linebacker type is what saw him become an All-Pro for the first time last season.

In June during a conference call with the media, Williams praised Adams and was supportive of the safety’s desire for a new contract. He still wishes his former player the best while moving on to the players he does have on the roster.

“Jamal is a really good young man, and I really enjoyed the time with him and wish him the best. I let him know that, about that situation,” Williams said on Thursday’s call.

“Been doing this a long time, been through a lot these kind of scenarios before. Now the focus and energy is here and the young men here and the teammates here. Everything is good. Wish him the best, I really do.”

