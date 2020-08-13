Replacing Jamal Adams no easy task for Gregg Williams, even as Bradley McDougald makes an immediate impression

He may not be Jamal Adams, but for New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the addition of safety Bradley McDougald to his secondary is another player with a unique skillset that he can deploy

Part of the trade that sent Adams and a fourth round pick (2022) to the Seattle Seahawks for two first round picks (2021, 2022) and a third round pick (2022), the addition of McDougald is an under-the-radar component of the deal.

McDougald played 15 games with the Seahawks last year where he had 70 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Good solid numbers for a player that figures to slot in at safety next to the steady Marcus Maye.

“He’s very, very good. I love those kind of guys that have bad– and we all – have to prove ourselves as we rise up the ranks. But undrafted and be able to do the things that he’s done on the field and off the field,” Williams said on Thursday during a conference call with the media.

“He carries himself with a really nice healthy chip on his shoulders. He’s intelligent. He works extremely hard. The thing that makes it or breaks it for you at this level is that you’re not afraid to work when no one else is looking. You’re not afraid to push yourself even harder when no one else is looking and you think no is evaluating. Now when you are on film, when you are on mike, now when you are in the room and ready to roll, you need to be able to produce. And he’s been able to do that.”

The Jets also are higher on safety Ashtyn Davis out of Cal, who was a thid round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Davis is a former track star who walked onto Cal’s football team and became an All-PAC 12 selection at safety.

Williams said that Davis should be able to contribute immediately on special teams, something that will help him get on the field with the defense.

“He is a sharp guy, he is very sharp mentally. He is extremely hard working and he’s got a very good skill set,” Williams said.

“Defensively, not only can these guys play defense, we’ve got to do a good job with selecting the guys on the roster that also can contribute on special teams. And he does a very good job of that. If you can play special teams in the National Football League at a high-level, you can play defense then. Because you’re not handling as much space, you’re not handling as much movement of things. Our guys understand of how they have to impact in that too. And he does a good job.”