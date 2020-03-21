Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, possible target of the New York Jets

As NFL Free agency moves along, the name Jadeveon Clowney remains on the open market. The New York Jets, in need of a pass rusher, could be a contender to sign the defensive end.

Reports have linked the Jets to being one of three teams interested in Clowney along with the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans. If Clowney is seeking a one-year deal, then the Jets could be interested in the pass rusher.

The two contracts that the Jets have given out on the defensive side of the ball – re-signing cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet – both were one-year deals. Clowney, one of the league’s best pass rushers had a down season in 2019 with the Seahawks.

While he reportedly wants to be in the ballpark of $20 million for a one-year deal, that could still be a low-risk, high-reward type of deal. That falls in line with what general manager Joe Douglas has done so far this free agent period, finding value and not over-paying for talent.

A season removed from nine sacks, Clowney saw that number dip to just three sacks this past year. Total tackles were down (47 to 31) as were quarterback pressures (48 to 30).

Clowney won’t come cheap as the 27-year old is still very much in the prime of his career. He also has been productive in his past four seasons, all spent with the Houston Texans before moving to Seattle last year. But a one-year deal could be intriguing for the Jets, who could use an explosive edge rusher to help relieve the pressure on their secondary.

Despite his drop in performance last year, Clowney would still be a likely asset for the Jets on a one-year deal. Safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordan Jenkins led the Jets in quarterback hits last year (each player had 13). Their numbers combined don’t equal what Clowney achieved in 2019.