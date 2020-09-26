NFL Week 3 Television & Radio Guide: How to Watch the New York Jets at the Indianapolis Colts

Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game.

The Jets will travel to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. An 0-2 start to the year has the Jets seeking their first win of the season.

Game Time: 4:05 P.M. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (limited fans)

How to Watch: On CBS

Play-by-play with Kevin Harlan, analyst role is Trent Green and sideline reporter is Melanie Collins.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 82

XM - 386

Key Jets Injuries - Running back Le'Veon Bell OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Denzel Mims OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Jamison Crowder OUT (hamstring); linebacker Blake Cashman OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Breshad Perriman OUT (hamstring); right tackle George Fant OUT (concussion)

Last Week – In their home opener, the Jets didn’t show up, on the wrong side of a 31-13 score line to the San Francisco 49ers. The league’s second-toughest schedule hasn’t been kind for the Jets who are 0-2.

The Colts are 1-1 after beating the Minnesota Vikings last week. In their season opener, the Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quote of the Week -

Adam Gase on the team's practice mentality: "Just with the amount of guys that we had kind of moving in and out even in the middle of practice when we got to shift some personnel groupings around and kind of get some different guys involved. I really was impressed yesterday with just the execution that, both sides of ball, guys were doing a good job of taking the meeting, applying it on the field and going out there and practicing at the tempo we need them to practice at. Guys did a good job this week. It’s all about, can we take it to the field on Sunday? Can we go out there and execute against a team that’s playing well right now?"