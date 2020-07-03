Jamal Adams to the Dallas Cowboys will be a difficult trade to pull off: NFL GM Jeff Diamond

It might be difficult for Jamal Adams to land with the Dallas Cowboys, the All-Pro safety’s desired landing spot in a trade scenario. This is the opinion of Jeff Diamond, a former NFL general manager who says trading the New York Jets safety to ‘Big D’ won’t be easy.

Were the Jets to at some point move Adams, the preferred destination from the perspective of the game’s best safety is surely Dallas. Adams grew up just outside the city and was recently filmed saying he was hopeful of a trade to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys called the Jets about acquiring Adams last October on the trade deadline. The Jets did their due diligence but did not move the player.

He’s been linked to the Cowboys in recent weeks as well. But despite this courtship, a deal might be difficult in reality.

“They’ve got salary cap issues already and they got to get [Dak] Prescott down, which actually can help their cap situation if they get it done as opposed to the franchise tag,” Diamond said.

“It just seems like how does Dallas bring in another $15 million a year plus player when they have so many of them already?”

Adams reportedly requested a trade from the Jets two weeks ago after publicly voicing his displeasure over the lack of a contract extension. He wants to be paid as the top safety in the NFL.

He was the Jets only Pro Bowl selection a year ago.

The timing of the move raises Diamond’s eyebrows a bit. He thinks that the fallout of COVID-19 on the league not just in 2020 but potentially come 2021 might be the reason why Adams and his agent want to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

That same size contract might not be there for the safety next offseason.

“The cap may even go down next year because of the impact of the virus – the revenue drops because of ticket sales and perhaps preseason games and potentially no fans in the regular season. Who knows about the cap next year,” Diamond said.

“Which is probably part of the reason why Jamal and his reps are pressuring to now get a deal done. It will be interesting. I just don’t know if Dallas has the wherewithal to get it done. They can if they want to figure a way to do it because it’s tough.”

Diamond is a former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and team president of the Tennessee Titans.