Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams Twitter spat shows another reason for New York Jets trade

Well, that escalated quickly.

Hours after the New York Jets traded Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, already one of his former teammates in the green and white was taking to social media to trash the recently departed safety. Jets running back Le’Veon Bell took a swipe (or two) at Adams as the All-Pro safety was on his way out from the Jets in a monster trade deal.

This is what the kids call 'throwing shade':

The shots fired by Bell were a surprise given that last week, Adams glowingly tweeted about his phone conversation with the Jets running back.

Adams, of course, couldn't let the tweet by Bell go unanswered. The fiery safety went back at Bell with a rather low-key response. Bell, in turn, had his own answer which upped the volume on the dialogue.

It certainly was a headline grabbing week for Adams, who for the better part of the past month has been openly disparaging the Jets and lobbying for a trade. Last week, Adams was critical of Woody Johnson, who bought the Jets in 2000, after a report surfaced alleging that Johnson has made racist and sexist comments while serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Then on Friday, Adams bashed Jets head coach Adam Gase in an interview with the New York Daily News, again making the point that he wanted a trade. His comments may well have pushed Jets management over the edge and to the point of no return.

As the team’s biggest star, Adams was rarely criticized and always praised by the coaching staff and his teammates. Now just hours after being shipped to Seattle, the comments from a high-profile player like Bell perhaps underscores an important point.

The net return on the Adams trade (two first round picks the next two years, a starting safety in Bradley McDougald and a third round pick in 2022) is certainly the starting point to understand this trade. But seeing Adams lashing out publicly against the team that drafted him is certainly cause to send him packing. Then seeing a fellow star in Bell take him to task on Twitter certainly shows that there were issues with Adams far away from his star quality on the field.

It appears that the Jets traded Adams not only due to the very-public row over his contract. Bell, speaking up shortly after Adams was traded, is indicative of a divide between Adams and not just management but the Jets locker room.

Week 14 at the Seahawks is now going to be a very interesting game for the Jets and Bell.