Jamal Adams is "here to stay," praises Pete Carroll the Seahawks as a "great organization"

One week ago, comments made by Jamal Adams bashing the New York Jets made headlines across the NFL. Now, the All-Pro safety is praising the Seattle Seahawks team that traded for him while subtly taking a shot at his old team.

Last Friday, Adams spoke to the New York Daily News, bashing the Jets from the top to the bottom of the organization, the culmination of a month of discontent where he publicly and openly sought a trade. Now after he was traded to Seattle on Saturday afternoon, the outspoken Adams is suddenly praising his new organization, invoking much of the same language he did months ago when he was happy in New York and pleased with the direction of the rebuilding Jets.

“This is my calling, I’m here to stay, I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk,” Adams said Thursday on a conference call with the Seattle media.

“I’m really overwhelmed but at the same time, it so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers.

The comments about a “great organization” run counter to his very pointed and stinging commentary about the Jets. Adams was seeking a new contract from the Jets and claims that general manager Joe Douglas had promised him an offer this offseason.

His praise Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as "legendary" stands in stark contrast to his comments last week where Adams ripped on head coach Adam Gase in his comments about the team. The most stinging remarks from Adams in the piece criticized Gase's communication skills and locker room demeanor.

In the New York Daily News story, Adams said of Gase that "I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,"

His trade demands and shots against the organization started after he claims that no contract offer was ever made by the Jets.

Adams said when he learned of the trade “I broke down with tears of joy.”

And in another about-face, Adams will play the 2020 season under his NFL contract. The source of his discontent in New York – wanting a long-term contract that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL – apparently is no longer an issue after the trade. Adams, the best safety in the NFL and the Jets only Pro Bowl selection in 2019, had wanted to be paid as the top safety in the NFL according to numerous reports.