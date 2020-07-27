Jamal Adams Will Play Under Rookie Contract for Seahawks in 2020

After acquiring Jamal Adams in a stunning blockbuster trade with the Jets on July 25, the Seahawks won't have to rush into handing their newest star a lucrative contract extension.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, before the trade was finalized, Seattle and Adams reached an agreement that the fourth-year safety will play the 2020 season under the terms of his rookie contract. With two years left on his current deal, including a fifth-year option picked up by New York, he's set to make $3.59 million this season.

There are a few reasons why this revelation is a big deal for the Seahawks. First and foremost, the organization won't have to scramble to hand Adams a record-breaking contract. After giving up two first-round picks to land the 24-year old defender, they will want to lock him up eventually, but this will allow plenty of time to negotiate a long-term deal.

Secondly, with a salary under $4 million for the year, Adams won't eat up a large chunk of Seattle's salary cap. While that doesn't necessarily mean Jadeveon Clowney will be re-signing tomorrow, this opens up the possibility of a quality veteran or two being added to the roster in the near future.

Specifically, the team could look to sign a veteran defensive tackle such as Damon Harrison or Timmy Jernigan. Or with news breaking Quinton Dunbar will open the season on the commissioner's exempt list, potentially a run could be made at a free agent cornerback such as Logan Ryan.

Once it became apparent Adams would be willing to wait on an extension, coach Pete Carroll couldn't pass up on the chance to bring a marquee talent to the Pacific Northwest.

“We haven’t drafted above 25 for what - 10 years?” Carroll told Peter King of NBC Sports. “So we haven’t had a shot at a top-10 pick in a while, and we haven’t had a shot at a top safety in the draft since Earl. This was an extraordinary opportunity for us. Jamal’s a legitimate impact player, in the style we love.”

While it hasn't been quite a decade since the last time Seattle picked in the top 25 - Bruce Irvin was the No. 15 overall pick in 2012 - Carroll isn't wrong about the team not being positioned to draft a player of Adams' caliber. If there's a downside to consistently making the playoffs, it's missing out on some of the elite talents that are picked in the top-10 each year. Seattle has held an average draft spot of 23.4 over the last five drafts.

Since being drafted No. 6 overall by the Jets in 2017, Adams has been one of the NFL's best all-around safeties. A day one starter, the ex-LSU standout produced 83 tackles and nine tackles for loss in 16 starts as a rookie. He followed up with 115 tackles, three forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception in 2018, garnering Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Then last season, Adams took another significant step forward. Despite missing two games due to injury in December, he earned First-Team All-Pro recognition and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl after amassing 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns for New York.

Teaming up with Quandre Diggs, who was acquired from the Lions last October, the Seahawks should boast one of the best play making safety tandems in the game. Both players offer the versatility to play free or strong safety, while Diggs can even play nickel cornerback in a pinch, opening the door for second-year defender Marquise Blair to see increased action as well.

Considering what Seattle surrendered to acquire Adams, if he would have demanded a new contract as part of the trade, the deal probably doesn't come to fruition. But now, he will have a chance to immediately establish himself as the latest star defender to thrive in Carroll's secondary and set himself up for a market-setting pay day down the line.