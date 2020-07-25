The Jamal Adams era is over, the New York Jets star safety being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday afternoon, just a day after he gave a heated interview to the New York Daily News where he bashed the Jets and, in particular, head coach Adam Gase, the Jets sent their star player packing. Now, after more than a month of public griping, the Jets finally ended a relationship that had turned bitter and sour.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the trade sends Adams and a fourth round pick in 2022 to the Seahawks for safety Bradley McDougald a first round pick in 2021, and a third round pick in 2021 and a first round pick in 2022. It is quite an impressive haul for general manager Joe Douglas and Gase, the type of move that will accelerate their rebuild.

The reward for Adams after this public display of disaffection for the Jets? A trade to a team that has made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons. Seattle was one of the teams that Adams listed as desired locations when he demanded a trade a month ago.

The issue driving the wedge between the Jets and Adams stems from a lack of a long-term contract offered by the Jets to the star safety this offseason. Adams has openly said he wants to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

News of the trade was first reported by the New York Post.

Since being a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams has ascended to being the top player on the Jets roster. Last season, he made his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and was named an All-Pro for the first time. He was the Jets only Pro Bowl selection last year, for what it is worth.

In moving Adams, the Jets got rid of a headache situation just days away from training camp. They also created a major issue.

Not only was Adams a tremendous safety in terms of pass coverage, he also was a valuable threat and weapon whom defensive coordinator Gregg Williams deployed all over the field. Adams finished last year with 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In the second half of the season, he was arguably the best defensive player in the league as his performances helped guide the Jets to a 6-2 record over the final eight games.

Last season in 15 games (14 starts) McDougald had 70 tackles and two interceptions.

The Jets clearly send a message with this deal about the culture of their locker room and the direction of their rebuild moving forward. Earlier in the week, Adams had made negative remarks on social media about allegations concerning Woody Johnson, who bought the Jets in 2000. According to reports Johnson, now ambassador to the United Kingdom the past three years, allegedly made sexist and racist remarks while serving as a diplomat.

Adams' open shot at the allegations about Johnson now coupled with his recent comments about Gase apparently pushed the organization to move their biggest star.