Jamal Adams hits the hard about his contract, claims no offer on a new deal

Jamal Adams has made subtle statements about his contract status with the New York Jets on several occasions this offseason. None so brazen as this, however.

In response to a report that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is in line for a pay raise and could be closing in on a much-deserved new deal, Adams dropped into the social media comments on the report and dropped (oh so) delicately a little nugget about his own contractual situation. Adams has made it no secret that he wishes to become the top-paid safety in the NFL. He is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal.

Theoretically, the Jets could still franchise tag him after that as well. Neither side, though, is likely to want to see that happen.

All of which is backdrop when on Friday afternoon, Adams praised Garrett on his new deal before turning the attention to his own situation.

“I can’t even get my first proposal they said they would send over in January…I was called selfish tho! Lol Lot of talk no action,” was part of Adams’ message on social media pertaining to his contract.

In February at the NFL Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke glowingly about Adams. He praised him as a player and said he was hopeful of being able to orchestrate a new deal and that Adams would be a Jets player for life. At the end of the season, Adams said he loved the direction of the organization and how the rebuilding was going.

But now, it appears that Adams and the Jets are still a way’s away in terms of a long-term deal. There have even been recent rumors of a trade being a possibility, with legendary NFL reporter Gary Myers reporting last month that the two sides were at an impasse and a trade could be a possibility.

All of which would be devastating for the Jets, as Adams is their only Pro Bowl player and a true legitimate star on a team lacking big names and drawing power. On the field he is an asset as over the second half of the last season, he proved to be a weapon on defense. He is arguably not only the most dominant player at his position in the entire league but perhaps the most unique and versatile defensive player in the league.

He was the team’s only Pro Bowl selection in 2019.