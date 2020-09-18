SI.com
Breaking: Jamison Crowder is Out for the New York Jets in Week 2

Kristian Dyer

The hits keep coming for the New York Jets, who will be without wide receiver Jamison Crowder on Sunday.  

Jets head coach Adam Gase announced on Friday that Crowder will not play this weekend in the home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Crowder suffered a hamstring injury this week and did not practice on Thursday and will not practice on Friday.

He becomes the fourth starter this already young season that will be sidelined for the Jets come Week 2. Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) was hurt late in training camp. Running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) were hurt in Week 1 and placed in Injured Reserve.

The Jets won't be placing Crowder on Injured Reserve, with Gase saying "Hopefully it is a short-term thing."

"Crowder - he won’t participate today, he’ll be out for the game,” Gase said on Friday.

Crowder led the Jets in receiving in Week 1 with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. He was the team’s leading receiver last year in yards and also touchdowns.

His loss is a devastating blow to an offense that struggled to move the ball last year. The Jets started the game with three straight three-and-outs. All told, their first four drives ended in a punt.

Their fifth possession was over after a Sam Darnold interception.

The offense managed just 254 yards of total offense. With Crowder out, second-year receiver Braxton Berrios will start in the slot.

“Crowder’s been probably our best player on offense the last two years. Berrios, his skillset fits what we do. We always try to develop a role for him throughout the week; it’s always hard– we have to do it in a way where Crowder stays on the field. I mean they play the same spot.," Gase said.

"I’m just glad that he’s here because I think it is rare to have two slots who can be starters in the league. Braxton, we have a lot of confidence in him."

